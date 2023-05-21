The Colonial Club provides services for people 55 or older that include home delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more. For a more complete list of activities, pick up a Courier newsletter or online at colonialclub.org or call 608-837-4611.
The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance. Masks are encouraged but not required.
Monday, May 22
Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Sheepshead, Skat, 500 1 p.m.
Qi Gong 1 p.m.
Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, May 23
Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Bingo sponsored by Hyland 1 p.m.
Fitness for Active Agers 1:30 p.m.
Chimes 2:00 p.m.
Wednesday, May 24
Music and Motion 9 a.m.
Footcare 9 a.m.
Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Euchre 1 p.m.
Thursday, May 25
Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.
Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.
Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
Canadian Rockies Travelogue with Judy 1 pm.
Dementia Caregiver Support Group 2 p.m.
Annual Meeting and Volunteer Recognition 5 p.m.
Friday, May 26
Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.
American Mahjong 10 a.m. — New players welcome
Dominoes 10 a.m.
Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Join us to enjoy complimentary snacks & beverages while we review our 2022 financials & honor some deserving volunteers!
The Colonial Club serves a daily meal at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is a suggested $4.50 donation for anyone 60 or older. Call 608-837-4611 to make a reservation at least 24 hours in advance.