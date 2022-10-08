The Colonial Club, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane, provides services for people 55 or older that include home-delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.
Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance. Masks are encouraged but not required.
Activities for the week of Oct. 10-14, 2022 include:
Monday, October 10
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Sheepshead, Skat, 500 1 p.m.
• Qi Gong 1 p.m.
• Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, October 11
• Chimes 1 p.m.
• Chorus 2:15 p.m.
Wednesday, October 12
• Foot Care 9 a.m.
• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Rummikub 10 a.m.
• Euchre 1 p.m.
• Walking Class 1 p.m.
• Immunization Clinic with O’Connell Pharmacy 1 p.m.
Thursday, October 13
• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.
• Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
Friday, October 14
• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.
• Mahjong 10 a.m.
• Dominoes 10 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Qi Gong is back on Mondays at 1:00 p.m. starting Oct. 10. Join Jo Chern for this simple, repetitive flowing movement and deep breathing practice to promote personal health and mental calm. The cost is $42 for 6 weeks.
Starting Oct. 18, Jamie Adcock will be teaching Fitness for Active Agers on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. Jamie’s class incorporates exercises promoting enjoyable movement, balance, posture improvement and full body strength and coordination. The cost is $40 for 8 weeks. Call 608-837-4611 to register for these classes.