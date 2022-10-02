The Colonial Club, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane, provides services for people 55 or older that include home-delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.
Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance. Masks are encouraged but not required.
Activities for the week of Oct. 3-7, 2022 include:
Monday, October 3• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Sheepshead, Skat, 500 1 p.m.
• Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, October 4• Drumlin sponsored Bingo 1 p.m.
• Chimes 1 p.m.
• Chorus 2:15 p.m.
Wednesday, October 5• Foot Care 9 a.m.
• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• RSVP Group Projects 10 a.m.
• Rummikub 10 a.m.
• Euchre 1 p.m.
• Walking Class 1 p.m.
Thursday, October 6• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.
• Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
Friday, October 7• LaCrosse Paddlewheel Day trip leaves 7:15 a.m.
• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.
• Mahjong 10 a.m.
• Dominoes 10 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Mark your calendar for the 10th annual ColoniALE Fest Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Colonial Club. The great folks from the Sun Prairie Wort Hogs home-brew club will be on hand to talk about brewing your own beer. We are especially pleased to announce special guest former UW Badger/Green Bay Packer Mark Tauscher who will be pouring samples for our guests. Tickets for the event are $30 in advance and $40 at the door. Tickets for Club 301 members are $25. You can purchase your tickets in advance online at www.colonialclub.org or at the Colonial Club main office. We hope to see you there!