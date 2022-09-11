The Colonial Club, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane, provides services for people 55 or older that include home-delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.
Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance. Masks are encouraged but not required.
Activities for the week of Sept. 12-16, 2022 include:
Monday, September 12• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Sheepshead, Skat, 500 1 p.m.
• Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, September 13• Strong Bodies Class 9:30 a.m.
• Crafts with Sally 9:30 p.m.
• A Gift to Your Family — Funeral Planning by Cress 2 p.m.
• Open House — Membership and Chorus 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 14• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Rummikub 10 a.m.
• Circle of Friends Book Club 10 a.m.
• Euchre 1 p.m.
• Brat Dinner 4 p.m. sponsored by Brookdale
Thursday, September 15• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.
• Nutrition Session by UW Extension 9:10 a.m.
• Strong Bodies Class 9:30 a.m.
• Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Canasta 12:30 p.m.
• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
• Bingo sponsored by Hyland
Friday, September 16• Foot Care 9 a.m.
• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.
• Mahjong 10 a.m.
• Dominoes 10 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Our Chorus needs new members, including a new leader and piano player! Our awesome leader Dottie is ready to step down and willing to share her wisdom with a new leader. If you are 55 or older and looking for a fun activity, contact Laura at 608-438-8177, ext 129 or ljennings@colonialclub.org