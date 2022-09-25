The Colonial Club, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane, provides services for people 55 or older that include home-delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.
Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance. Masks are encouraged but not required.
Activities for the week of Sept. 26-30, 2022 include:
Monday, September 26• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Sheepshead, Skat, 500 1 p.m.
• Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, September 27• • Foot Care 9 a.m.
• Strong Bodies Class 9:30 a.m.
• History of SP Agriculture program with Joe Chase 10 a.m.
• Hebl & Hebl sponsored Bingo 1 p.m.
• Chimes 1 p.m. 1 p.m.
• Chorus 2:15 p.m.
Wednesday, September 28• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Rummikub 10 a.m.
• EMS Health and Wellness Checks 10 a.m.
• Card Making Class 10 a.m.
• Euchre 1 p.m.
• Walking Class 1 p.m.
Thursday, September 29• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.
• Nutrition Session by UW Extension 9:10 a.m.
• Strong Bodies Class 9:30 a.m.
• Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
• Book Club 1 p.m.
Friday, September 30• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.
• Mahjong 10 a.m.
• Dominoes 10 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
For the next month, the Colonial Club auditorium will be under renovation for a new ceiling, lighting and insulation. These much-needed improvements may cause some room changes for activities. Please check the monitor when you arrive to determine the room for your activity. We appreciate your flexibility and patience while we improve our space!