The Colonial Club, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane, provides services for people 55 or older that include home-delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.
Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance. Masks are encouraged but not required.
Activities for the week of Sept. 5-9, 2022 include:
Monday, September 5• Closed for Labor Day Holiday
Tuesday, September 6• Strong Bodies Class 9:30 a.m.
• Bingo sponsored by Drumlin 1 p.m.
• Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, September 7• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• RSVP Projects Group 10 a.m.
• Rummikub 10 a.m.
• Euchre 1 p.m.
Thursday, September 8• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.
• Nutrition Session by UW Extension 9:10 a.m.
• Strong Bodies Class 9:30 a.m.
• Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Canasta 12:30 p.m.
• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
Friday, September 9• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.
• Active Agers Class — NEW exercise class — $5/person drop-in
• Mahjong 10 a.m.
• Dominoes 10 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Red Hat Lunch at Varsity & Grill
Save the Date: ColoniALE Fest is back! Friday, November 4 at 6pm, we will be featuring over 60 beers to sample as well as a variety of wines. Go to colonialclub.org Events for more information.