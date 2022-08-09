The Colonial Club will begin renovations this fall, replacing lighting, adding insulation and more. The building is separated into three sections that were built at different times: 1969, 1975 and 1985.

The old lighting has been a cause for concern lately, because it isn’t the recommended amount of light for a senior center. In addition, the old lighting has caused individuals to get severe headaches and even migraines, according to Colonial Club Executive Director Bob Power.

