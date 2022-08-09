The Colonial Club will begin renovations this fall, replacing lighting, adding insulation and more. The building is separated into three sections that were built at different times: 1969, 1975 and 1985.
The old lighting has been a cause for concern lately, because it isn’t the recommended amount of light for a senior center. In addition, the old lighting has caused individuals to get severe headaches and even migraines, according to Colonial Club Executive Director Bob Power.
Due to the construction of three separate sections, the Colonial Club has 11 furnaces and 14 air conditioners. Last January, two of the furnaces went out and the section of the building that contains most of the offices lost heat for 12 days.
“We work with Service Specialists and they said there was a big problem with two furnaces,” Power said. “Because of the age of the furnaces, there weren’t any parts sitting around. The company could get it built in five days with five days to ship. We went a total of 12 days without heat.”
Power mentioned that the two furnaces suffered cracked heat exchanges, which can be dangerous because of the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning.
There is almost no insulation between offices. Power said the temperature in his office in a normal winter drops into the 40s and last January was worse with the loss of heat.
“The board said to me that ‘you need to put together a plan so this doesn’t happen again,’” Power said. “We had Slipstream come in March.”
Power met with the Dane County Office for Energy and Climate Change and they recommended Slipstream, a non-profit organization that deals with energy and climate change issues.
Slipstream’s analysis looked at how much energy the Colonial Club uses and how it can reduce its consumption. Using their Energy Utilization Index, which measures the total energy a building consumes over a year divided by the square footage of the building, Slipstream determined that the Colonial Club consumes almost three times as much energy as similar sized buildings with good energy efficiency.
“One of the easiest ways to save energy is to replace overhead fluorescent lights with LED lighting,” Slipstream’s proposal reads. “LED lighting is 50-60% more efficient than fluorescent lighting and offers significant potential to improve overall lighting quality.”
In addition, the firm recommended adding lighting controls to further reduce energy consumption and costs. The controls include dimming switches and automatic sensors that turn lights on and off.
Power said many of the lights in the rooms, including restrooms, are left on all day for the seniors.
“Within a year, we will save $6,200 a year on our energy bill by just replacing lighting fixtures with LEDs,” Power said.
Slipstream leveled each lighting area of the building as a low, medium or high priority to be replaced.
The estimated total cost of replacing all lighting is $214,380, with the cost of just the high priority areas being $148,950.
“The board approved that we go ahead and try to do all the lighting and insulation yet this year,” Power said. “That is assuming we can get the insulation bid and contractors.”
Power said the plan for the rest of this year is to start in the auditorium. However, he said one of the problems with trying to replace lighting from the 1970s is that the lights are not the same size as the new LED lighting. It would be difficult to replace the lighting in some areas without remodeling the ceiling.
“We are going to redo the entire ceiling and hopefully do the insulation,” Power said about the auditorium. “It will become a drop ceiling where you can move tiles out.”
Power said the club will prioritize the auditorium over offices because it’s a public space rented for events. The auditorium will have its ceiling demolished, insulated and then lighting and tiles will be added.
“We know the lighting for the auditorium is going to be about $35,000,” Power said. “We think the ceiling is about $20,000, but we aren’t sure what the insulation will be.”
The Colonial Club is having a contractor assess how much it will cost to add insulation to have an idea how much everything together will cost.
“We are hoping to have all the auditorium stuff done by December,” Power said. “Then, we will go on to the rest of the lighting.”
When the City of Sun Prairie put out an application for American Recovery Plan Act funding, Power applied for the maximum $150,000 and the Colonial Club was granted $100,000. That money will go towards ceiling and lighting fixtures, but can’t be used for insulation costs.
In addition, the Colonial Club will use the PACE program that SlipStream helps administer. Power said that the club will receive a grant for the projects that will be paid back long-term with the money they save on energy costs for being more efficient with energy consumption.
The Colonial Club also has an endowment that hasn’t been withdrawn from in a decade as well as some cash reserves to help fund the projects.
The Colonial Club will eventually replace HVAC units, HVAC heat pumps and DHW, but that will be later down the road. According to Power, if the Colonial Club were to replace everything on Slipstream’s proposal it would cost close to $1 million.