Sun Prairie Community Schools held a celebration for 10 years of community collaboration with schools and families on Thursday, July 28 at the Sun Prairie YMCA.
There were over a hundred people that came out to celebrate the success with all kinds of food, music and dancing. DJ Martinez White emceed the event and Luke Waldbillig served as the Master of Ceremonies.
Waldbillig flew in from Texas for the celebration, as he wanted to be present after being one of the leaders of the beginning efforts a decade ago when he was still in high school.
“Ten years ago, I was a sophomore at Sun Prairie High School in the fall of 2012 when we were finalizing plans for what community schools would look like,” Waldbillig said. “I was involved in every step along the way.”
For him, it was the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that pushed him to get involved even more.
“Sandy Hook made me realize this work is very important,” Waldbillig said. “We’re doing proactive work to prevent these situations and offer continued support.”
He continues to support and be a part of community schools because of the love he has for the Sun Prairie community.
“I can speak for everyone when I say our motivation was love for this community,” he said.
Mayor Paul Esser said that the relationship between the city and the schools is very positive. He mentioned how community schools are the dominant partner in the relationship.
“The first thing I heard about community schools is that it was reaching beyond the students, to families in the community,” Esser said. “When I heard that I was all in. “The school’s mission is to educate children and the city’s is to provide services to make life easier. Community schools bring these together.”
Sun Prairie School District Superintendent Brad Saron also had positive words to say about community schools. “Over the last eight years, a lot has happened,” Saron said. “I’m not prouder of any other initiative than I am of the expansion of community schools. I want to thank the community for all the help and support.”
Community Schools Director Jamie Racine spoke to what Sun Prairie Community Schools’ goals are and how they have accomplished them over a decade. These goals include making sure that not only students thrive, but their families as well. She cited that just in the last year, they served almost 1,000 people at their school-based food pantries and clothing closets, as well as over 2,300 families with weekend meal baskets.
Northside Elementary Site Coordinator Stacey Dudley provided more reasoning as to why community schools provide these resources.
“One unique component is that we support family’s needs so that they can focus more on their student’s education and less on making ends meet,” Dudley said. “All the success begins with building relationships with parents and partnering with community organizations.”
Racine added that they also provide additional learning opportunities that the school district doesn’t offer, like weekend and after school programs.
One example of this is from C.H. Bird Elementary Site Coordinator Shenika Moss, who led the first ever Black Student Union (BSU) in the school.
“My vision for BSU is to not focus on the stigma, but to give them a voice and an outlet,” Moss said.
Her motto that she shares with the kids is “I am the future. I will bring ideas and solutions to the world.”
The BSU students are already becoming authors, as they are soon to be publishing a book, titled “See Our Reality.”
Racine said that Sun Prairie Community Schools has expanded their early-learning childhood programs and adult learning programs. The goals of the adult programs is to help learn english and reduce homelessness.
Prairie Phoenix Academy (PPA) Site Coordinator Rea Solomon shared how grateful students were at PPA when community schools provided them with a commercial cooking space.
“Students created, branded and sold their own hot sauce,” Solomon said.
Brian McKenzie, site coordinator at Patrick Marsh Middle School, shared memories of his first big event last year.
“It was a social justice ignite fair for 75 6th-graders,” he said. “We had a total of 220 people there. We collected over 120 pounds of food and clothing donations for St. Vinny’s.”
Westside Elementary Site Coordinator Stacy Darga was instrumental in the decade-long success, as the first site coordinator when community schools began.
“I’m thrilled to do what I do everyday,” she said. “We started with two partners, YMCA and literacy network. Now we have over 55 partners.”
She spoke about Westside being one of the top 10 international finalists for a community collaboration award. She expressed gratitude to everyone involved in helping along the way and said being an international finalist wouldn’t be possible without all of the hard work and dedication from everyone in Sun Prairie.
“We would not be here without you,” she said to the crowd that came out to celebrate.
There were nine legacy award winners that were nominated by their peers and community members for their work in helping community schools succeed. Racine handed out awards to the winners, which were Mary Ellen Havel-lang, Al Guyant, Rick Mueller, Maureen Crombie, Bryn Horton, Mike Jacobs, Lexi Vanden Heuvel, Dudley and Darga.
According to the Coalition for Community Schools, “A community school is a public school: the hub of its neighborhood, uniting educators, community partners, and families to provide all students with top-quality academics, enrichment, health and social services, and opportunities to learn and thrive.”