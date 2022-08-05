Paul Chase Guitars

Guitar sculptures by artist Paul Chase reveal his passion for the guitar. The collection appeared for a six-month Guitar Sculpture Show in Nashville. The sculptures are 10 inches to 10 feet and were constructed and created with metal, glass, wood, clay and concrete.

 Contributed/Paul Chase

The Paul Chase Georgia O’Keeffe Art Show will be featured at Sun Prairie’s historic Crosse House in cooperation with the Sun Prairie Historical Society.

The opening reception will be Aug. 18 from 5-7 p.m. The exhibit will be open to the public from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Aug. 19, 20 and 21. The Crosse House is located at 133 W. Main St.

Tags