Guitar sculptures by artist Paul Chase reveal his passion for the guitar. The collection appeared for a six-month Guitar Sculpture Show in Nashville. The sculptures are 10 inches to 10 feet and were constructed and created with metal, glass, wood, clay and concrete.
The Paul Chase Georgia O’Keeffe Art Show will be featured at Sun Prairie’s historic Crosse House in cooperation with the Sun Prairie Historical Society.
The opening reception will be Aug. 18 from 5-7 p.m. The exhibit will be open to the public from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Aug. 19, 20 and 21. The Crosse House is located at 133 W. Main St.
Chase, a Sun Prairie High School Class of 1965 graduate, has taught art for 35 years in Montana, Washington and Illinois. He has been a full-time studio artist since 2005.
Chase’s cousin, Joe Chase, is the president of the Sun Prairie Historical Society and former Mayor of Sun Prairie.
“Paul has had solo shows in Nashville, TN, Platteville, WI, Madison, WI, Dubuque, IA, Galena, IL, and Elizabeth, IL,” Joe Chase said. “This will be Paul’s first solo show in his hometown.”
Paul Chase’s grandmother, Stella Nutting Chase, was second cousins with famous Sun Prairie artist Georgia O’Keeffe.
Chase’s art is inspired by aspects of O’Keeffe’s art. According to Joe Chase, Paul Chase has visited the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe, New Mexico and spent time at Ghost Ranch and Abiquiu, New Mexico, where O’Keeffe lived and worked while in the southwest.
“I love her feeling free to go abstract to go within the realm of realism,” Paul Chase said. “She takes a flower or something and zooms in so close that it looks like an abstract painting. I enjoy her close attention to detail.”
The exhibit will feature collections from both O’Keeffe and Chase. This unique exhibit will have Chase’s marble sculptures inspired by O’Keefe’s work and a series of large format paintings of O’Keefe’s portraits.
“I’ve done a few paintings of O’Keeffe’s portraits just for fun,” Chase said. “I did a whole series of guitar paintings. “I always tell people that it’s similar to a closeup of O’Keeffe’s flowers.”
Chase has been interested in art since he was in grade school at Sacred Hearts, but didn’t think about it as a career until he switched his major to art at UW-Platteville. Since then, he has worked with many different forms of art.
“I like to do paintings with acrylic paint, watercolor and sometimes oil paint,” Chase said. “For the last five years, I’ve done some wood sculptures, wood and stone mix, wood and copper mix and even marble.”
He has a small art studio in his house where he resides in Galena, Illinois. He mentioned that it is a special feeling to be able to feature his art in his hometown.
“It’s kind of like a full circle thing,” Chase said. “It brings back memories and walking the same streets. It adds to my creativity. I think about that sort of stuff when I’m painting.”
Paul’s art and Georgia’s art can be found in galleries and private collections worldwide.