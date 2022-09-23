Sun Prairie East Student Council announced this year’s theme and events for Sun Prairie East High School’s Homecoming 2022.
“In a nod to our identity as a school–one with a rich history, but born anew with our very own Eastside identity–we wanted to honor our past, present and future with this year’s theme: Yesterday’s Tomorrow,” the student council’s release said. “Both a play on words and a genuine tribute to who we are as a school in this present and exciting moment, we cannot wait for what Homecoming 2022 holds for our Cardinals.”
Running from Monday, Sept. 26-Saturday, Oct. 1, Homecoming Week has plenty to offer all the students at East. Here’s what to expect each day.
Monday’s dress-up theme with “bring it back” by re-creating an elementary school photo. Powder Puff Football will take place at 6 p.m. The Powder Puff sports are co-hosted by DECA and FFA this year. Contact Mr. Capelle and Mr. Kvalheim for more information.
In addition, homecoming dance tickets will go on sale Monday. Tickets will be available through the school store on Infinite Campus from Monday through Thursday. The $15 tickets must be purchased in advance through Infinite Campus using a credit card or checking account. Exact cash payments will be accepted in the Financial Assistant’s office. No tickets will be sold at the door. Tickets are non-refundable unless the event is canceled.
Tuesday’s theme is “thrift shop:” make something old new again. Wednesday is “time travelers” where students can adventure to the past or future. Powder Puff volleyball is also at 6 p.m.
Thursday is “here and now,” giving students the opportunity to rock their school spirit. There is also an in-school pep rally during the 4B block.
The homecoming parade will be downtown from 6-7 p.m. Thursday night. There is no school Friday, but there is the Boys Varsity Soccer Invitational at De Pere High School at 5 p.m. and the varsity football game at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at 7 p.m.
The homecoming dance is at the East High School Field House from 8-11 p.m. The student council provided details and rules to follow for the dance.
“Students must show their current school ID or show their Infinite Campus summary page to enter the dance,” the release said. “Semi-formal dress code is enforced. Absolutely no backpacks. Small clutch purses will be allowed.”
They added that purses, suit coats or jackets of any kind are subject to search for any person attending the event and there will not be a coat check. Students are responsible for any items they bring to the dance.
There will be no admission after 9:30 p.m. even if individuals have a ticket. If a student leaves for any reason, they are not allowed to return. School rules apply to everyone at the dance. Food and drink are not permitted in the field house, but water stations will be available. Freshman and sophomore students enter through Door 6 and juniors and seniors enter through Door 1 by the main office.
“Sun Prairie East Student Council has been busy at work putting together a Homecoming celebration for the books,” the council said in the release. “Eager to reinvigorate long-standing traditions and to start some new ones of our own, this year’s Homecoming is going to be one we don’t soon forget.”