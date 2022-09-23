Sun Prairie East Student Council announced this year’s theme and events for Sun Prairie East High School’s Homecoming 2022.

“In a nod to our identity as a school–one with a rich history, but born anew with our very own Eastside identity–we wanted to honor our past, present and future with this year’s theme: Yesterday’s Tomorrow,” the student council’s release said. “Both a play on words and a genuine tribute to who we are as a school in this present and exciting moment, we cannot wait for what Homecoming 2022 holds for our Cardinals.”

