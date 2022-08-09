The Sun Prairie Family Aquatic Center (FAC) has faced its fair share of complications this summer with lifeguard and staffing shortages. However, FAC Managers Quinn Lodholz and Kaitlynn Neuman have gone above and beyond, making sure the FAC continues to run smoothly and safely for the community.
“Quinn and Kaitlynn are doing a phenomenal job as managers of the Family Aquatic Center,” Sun Prairie Recreation Division Manager Chad Shelton said. “Their leadership, commitment and work ethic are second to none.”
Lodholz and Neuman are both in their first year as co-managers. They are in charge of opening and closing the pool, general management of staff and finances, among others. Lodholz is in charge of swim lesson programs, private lessons and scheduling swim instructors. Neuman is in charge of the head lifeguards and coaches the Sun Prairie Piranhas Swim Team.
“We both just liked having a leadership position,” Neuman said. “Chad thought it would be good to split the role.”
According to Shelton, it is the first summer that the FAC has had a co-manager setup. In the past, there was one pool manager and one pool coordinator.
Lodholz and Neuman have stepped up to help among lifeguard shortages when needed.
“These two have done an awesome job getting creative,” Shelton said. “They both stepped up in huge ways. They’ve stepped up on the guard stand when needed.”
Despite the FAC having to close at times throughout the summer to give their staff a break, they are seeing more people come out than in years past. Shelton said they are receiving an “overwhelming amount of support” from the public. A factor of that is the amount of large groups that go to the FAC each day.
“We have a minimum of one per today, like YMCA, camps and groups of 20 all the way up to 150,” Neuman said.
According to Shelton, they’ve had a record-breaking year of season pass sales because people are wanting to get out and enjoy the summer weather after years of a pandemic. Neuman added that the FAC’s affordable prices compared to other local aquatic attractions bring in more people.
Both managers are just beginning their careers, either in or just coming out of college.
“I’ve received several positive comments from patrons letting me know how mature they are and how well they handle difficult situations, especially given their ages,” Shelton said.
Lodholz recently graduated from UW-Madison with a triple major in neurobiology, criminal justice and psychology. Her dream job is to work for the FBI as a criminal profiler. She has plans of attending graduate school for forensic psychology or criminal justice somewhere out of state.
Neuman is going into her junior year at UW-Madison studying physical therapy and psychology. She wants to work in a clinic or sports facility.
Shelton and the managers agreed that they wouldn’t be successful without all the hard work and dedication the lifeguard staff has put in this summer.
“I’ve heard many comments about how well prepared the entire lifeguard staff is,” Shelton said. “It’s a very busy pool and guards jumping in for saves is a daily occurrence. Quinn, Kaitlynn and the head guards did an amazing job in the preseason making sure the entire staff was trained and prepared for anything.”
Active saves are categorized as an individual showing any signs of struggle in the water or any pre-struggle warning signs.
“They are really good at acting very quickly,” Lodholz said. “A life guard is there within 10 to 15 seconds.”
According to Lodholz, they already have had 55 active saves this summer. The lifeguards recap their shifts each day and go over skills and rules.
The FAC will continue to remain open through Aug. 27 this Summer. They are hosting Flick n’ Float, a movie night free to the public on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. Floats will be allowed for the event. The movie will begin at approximately 8:15 p.m.