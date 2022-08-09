FAC Managers
Sun Prairie Family Aquatic Center Co-managers Quinn Lodholz (left) and Kaitlynn Neuman (right) with Recreation Division Manager Chad Shelton (center).

 Jeromey Hodsdon

The Sun Prairie Family Aquatic Center (FAC) has faced its fair share of complications this summer with lifeguard and staffing shortages. However, FAC Managers Quinn Lodholz and Kaitlynn Neuman have gone above and beyond, making sure the FAC continues to run smoothly and safely for the community.

“Quinn and Kaitlynn are doing a phenomenal job as managers of the Family Aquatic Center,” Sun Prairie Recreation Division Manager Chad Shelton said. “Their leadership, commitment and work ethic are second to none.”

