The Sun Prairie Farmers Market kicked off Saturday, May 6 in downtown Sun Prairie where hundreds of people gathered to shop for local produce.
“Our first day of the season has been phenomenal,” Farmers Market Manager Sarah Wells said. “Even considering the weather, a lot of people have been in and out.”
According to Wells, the market has grown from last year, and there are up to 45 vendors this year.
“Today we have four new vendors and there will be more throughout the season,” Wells said. “People have realized how strong the community supports this market and shops. I think it’s the community that really supports it and it has become a staple for many people.”
Doug Jenks with Honey & Bees Wax Products returned to the market for his 11th straight year.
“The people have been very good here,” Jenks said. “We can show everything here that we can at the Madison Market on the square.”
Jenks added that he prefers the Sun Prairie Farmers Market because it feels “more like home” and “you get to know people here.”
In contrast, Saturday was John Dougherty with Farmer Johns’ Cheese’s first time at the market. “We do 15 markets around Madison and we heard this market was great,” Dougherty said. “This is one of the best markets. I’m running out of curds.
He said that he has been delivering his cheese to Salvatore’s Tomato Pies since they opened in Sun Prairie.
“We love Sun Prairie,” Dougherty said. “It is so welcoming here.”
In addition, Marta Hansen provided live music in the square from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. There will be other music and entertainment most weeks throughout the market season. This month’s special event is “Bike to the Market Day” on May 20.
Follow the market on Facebook and Instagram for more information on events, weekly updates and changes or visit www.sunprairiemarket.com. The 2023 outdoor market is scheduled to run from May 6 to Oct. 28 and all markets will be located on Market Street and around Cannery Square Park in downtown Sun Prairie.