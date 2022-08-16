The Sun Prairie Garden Club named Alyssa and Lynn Reas as the winners for the August, 2022 Garden of the Month. They reside at 855 Jerico Ln in Sun Prairie.
Their garden has amazing flower beds and annuals of all colors, mixing beautifully together. “They have whimsical art works, and it blends together,” said Sun Prairie Garden Club President Diane Powelka. “With the hot summer, the plants are doing wonderful. The plants look fresh and crisp.”
She added that they have lovely flowerpots and perennials for the shade, along with a great vegetable bed that is weed-free.
“Diane and I were blown away by the pristine nature of the plant settings,” Diane’s husband Joe Powelka said. “There were no weeds! Alyssa has done a spectacular job on her entire yard and what a gem it is!”
He referred to it as a “garden paradise,” as the front and back yards are full of color.
“My family moved to Sun Prairie 16 years ago,” Alyssa Reas said. “We started creating our gardens that first spring and just keep adding to it every year.”
Her favorite plant is a coleus that she plants every year. This year, she enjoys the zinnia and dahlias in her garden.
“I love my shady areas with the coleus, impatiens, begonias and fuchsia,” Reas said. “All of the different colors, shapes, and sizes make a beautiful garden.”
Her garden philosophy is planting lots of annuals in different colors and textures every year.
“I love the look of a variety of plants that just make each other even prettier,” Reas said.