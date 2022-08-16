The Sun Prairie Garden Club named Alyssa and Lynn Reas as the winners for the August, 2022 Garden of the Month. They reside at 855 Jerico Ln in Sun Prairie.

Their garden has amazing flower beds and annuals of all colors, mixing beautifully together. “They have whimsical art works, and it blends together,” said Sun Prairie Garden Club President Diane Powelka. “With the hot summer, the plants are doing wonderful. The plants look fresh and crisp.”

