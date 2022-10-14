The Sun Prairie Garden Club named John Souvannasone as the winner for the October, 2022 Garden of the Month. He resides with his daughter and son-in-law at 1308 Brown Bear Way in Sun Prairie.
Sun Prairie Garden Club Leaders Joe and Diane Powelka chose his garden because of the great colors provided by the marigolds and mums.
“Their yard stood out because it still has brilliant colors well into the middle of fall,” Joe Powelka said. “Diane and I spent quite a while finding a yard that was still beautiful this late in the year.”
Souvannasone said that he started out by growing his own vegetables and herbs that were hard to find in stores, such as basils, mints, lemongrass, long green beans, Thai eggplants and more.
“That led to planting flowers,” Souvannasone said. “I find it beautiful and peaceful.”
His garden consists of a plethora of flowers, ranging from tulips and daffodils to snapdragons and blazing stars. However, one flower sticks out to him.
“Marigold is my favorite because it’s beautiful, easy to grow and takes less watering,” Souvannasone said. It’s also easy to grow from seeds.”
When asked about his garden philosophy, Souvannasone simply replied “flowers are happiness and I want others that walk by to feel that too.”
This is the last Sun Prairie Garden Club Garden of the Month for the year and the series will return back in the Spring.