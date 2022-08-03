Sun Prairie 2022 graduate Brooke Bandli was honored with the Madison Area United States Bowling Congress (USBC) 2022 Star of the Future award, earning $1,000 in scholarship money.
This award recognizes a youth bowler in the Madison area for being involved and demonstrating a positive influence in their community.
According to Madison Area USBC’s website, “While the Madison Area USBC Lowell Maves and Sandy Stanley Bowler of the Year Awards are based on key athletic bowling achievements, this award considers the character of the youth bowler.”
Nominations aren’t limited to just high schoolers, as youth bowlers of any age are eligible. All nominees have a 2.5 or higher GPA. Each youth program in the area gets to nominate one male and one female. Her coaches John and Cher Breunig knew that she was an easy choice.
“She’s just a class act,” John Breunig said. “She’s team oriented. She is driven to be the best she can be and she’s a great student.”
Cher Breunig was the one that notified Bandli of her nomination.
“I am honored that Cher nominated me,” Bandli said. “I felt blessed for the opportunity. I know so many amazing people in the Madison area through bowling.”
This award, based on character and merit, means more to Bandli than any athletic accomplishment.
“In bowling, the biggest importance to me always was being a part of a team,” Bandli said. “I’ve never been the star player or best bowler, but there’s always more to bring to a team than just your scores.”
She has had a positive impact on everyone she interacts with and makes them smile. In addition to bowling, she has been in 4H since she was young, as well as an active participant at the United Methodist Church in Sun Prairie. She also does theater, orchestra and choir.
She is continuing her education at UW-Eau Claire in the fall.
“I chose Eau Claire because there’s a lot of opportunities to get involved,” Bandli said. “I’m hoping to be involved as much as possible on campus.”
She is going to school to pursue a degree in secondary education and social studies to become a teacher.
“I had some teachers that really inspired me,” Bandli said. “I honestly think that’s where I can make a difference, teaching young adults how we can be better people.”
She already has friends on the club bowling team at Eau Claire, and plans to continue her bowling career as well as her singing.
Eau Claire’s bowling team is Co-ed and Bandli is excited for that as she’s only competed on girl’s teams throughout her youth bowling career.
“It will be exciting,” she said. “I think I’ll learn a lot from that experience.”
The Madison area USBC Awards Committee had this to say about Brooke:
“Brooke is lauded as a leader and an ambassador to the sport of bowling. Her bowling credentials are outstanding, as she has been part of a winning team at both the state and national high school bowling tournaments. Brooke is also an excellent student.
“She is a four year high honors student and a National Honors Society member. Brooke has done many volunteer hours with multiple organizations.
“Her integrity, positivity, and humility have helped her get to where she is today. On and off the lanes she is described to be a fun person to be around and makes you smile being around her.”