Chloe Knoernschild is a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-Madison after graduating from Sun Prairie last Spring. She is taking advantage of numerous opportunities at UW-Madison, including earning a spot on the all-female cheerleading team.
“It was rigorous,” Knoernschild said. “The freshman class we have is insanely talented. Everyone is goal-oriented.”
It was no guarantee that Knoernschild was going to make the cheerleading team. They had a three-day tryout period from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
“There were around 30 people that tried out,” she said. “Nine of us made the team.”
She added that when she was younger she used to be a base, but she was chosen to be a fly.
“I grew up doing competitive all-star cheer,” Knoernschild said. “I stopped doing all-star after seventh grade when I shifted my focus more towards softball. In high school, I did gymnastics my last two years. That helped me with my tumbling for cheer.”
She said cheer keeps her productive and busy. They practice every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. In addition, they are required to lift every Tuesday and Thursday morning.
Her favorite moment so far this year was the first Badgers football game.
“It was so cool looking out into the crowd at Camp Randall,” Knoernschild said. “When you’re on the field you can feel it. The whole crowd keeps signing the songs even after the music stops. It’s insane.”
In high school, she focused solely on softball and academics.
“Going from softball to cheer, I realized it’s important to diversify yourself with more than one sport and not put all your eggs in one basket,” Knoernschild said. “I never thought I would cheer in college but I absolutely love it.”
When she was looking at places to go for college, she wanted to get out of Madison. However, after she went on a tour of Madison, she said it “was awesome and felt like home.”
“I absolutely love it here,” Knoernschild said. “The people here are so nice. It’s a great atmosphere. It really challenges me.”
Knoernschild is going to school for Political Science, Spanish and Criminal Justice. She wants to enroll in law school after she completes her undergraduate degree.
“It would be a good way to get my foot in the door,” Knoernschild said. “I want to help change the justice system. It’s important to me and it’s one of my goals.”
Like many people, the pandemic changed Knoernschild’s perspective and interests.
“I really got into politics during COVID-19,” Knoernschild said. “One of my career possibilities would be working overseas. With Spanish I could do immigration law. I would love to work overseas as an ambassador of the U.S.”
Knoernschild said that in general, transitioning from high school to college is hard no matter what, but the Sun Prairie Area School District did a good job helping her prepare for college.
“Sun Prairie does a good job of providing resources and pushing a student-teacher relationship,” Knoernschild said.
She took seven Advanced Placement classes in high school.
“The teachers were always supportive and invested in my academic success,” Knoernschild said. “I pushed myself hard. For me, I was challenged a lot in high school so I learned how to transition my hard working ethic to college.”
She likes to read and listen to podcasts when she’s not doing homework or cheer.
“I love to find different little places on campus,” Knoernschild said. “Everyday I’ll find a new place to study and eat. It’s fun to explore new places.”