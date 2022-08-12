A team of Sun Prairie High School students attended the National Conservation Foundation (NCF) National Envirothon competition at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio after winning the state competition back in April.
The group included students Daniel Reid, Emma Washington, Jackson Nesbit, Logan Culbertson, Mylerson Maughan and agriculture teacher Kristen Kvalheim.
“This was the first time in Sun Prairie history that we had a team represent the state of Wisconsin at the National Envirothon,” Nesbit said.
According to Nesbit, there were teams from 37 states and three Canadian provinces. With 40 teams participating, the top-10 teams all received scholarship money, and the top-3 teams earned $30,000 total. The winning team came from Lexington, Massachusetts. Sun Prairie did not place in the top-10.
“The Envirothon is an environmental and natural resource conservation problem-solving, team-building and leadership experience and competition for high school students in the United States, Canada and China,” according to NCF’s website. “Each year, the competition focuses on one current environmental issue at the time as it relates to the location of the competition. This year, the topic of issue was “‘waste to resources.’”
NCF chose this topic because Ohio is one the most densely populated states in the U.S. Ohio has to manage different types of wastes generated in a variety of ways, from individuals to businesses, and manufacturers to agriculture.
“These challenges make Ohio well positioned to enact innovative and creative solutions for managing its wastes regeneratively, turning them into resources through restoration, repurposing and recycling for the benefit of the natural environment and future generations,” NCF said on its website.
Nesbit said students were educated and tested on five categories of environmental science: forestry, soils, wildlife, aquatic ecology and current environmental issues. Each team of students created a 20-minute presentation about a prompt related to the “waste to resources” theme.
NCF’s website said students learned concepts of different waste streams and the impacts of waste generation and disposal on natural resources and society. They also learned effective ways to manage regeneratively; as well as the social, economic and political impacts of turning waste products and degraded lands into resources.
According to Nesbit, students also got to experience living on a college campus for the week, spending their free time exploring campus, playing games, meeting students from across the country.
In addition, the Ohio Envirothon staff treated everyone to a day at Kings Island Amusement Park.
The NCF national competition has been an annual event held since it began in 1988. The only years without a national competition were in 2014 and 2020.
“Overall, this was a super insightful and special experience for everyone involved,” Nesbit said. “Every student that was fortunate enough to go took away valuable knowledge about the environment along with lifelong memories with old and new friends.”