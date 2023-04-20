The Sun 103.5 FM Community Radio hosts and Sun Prairie Media Center personalities Mark Gonwa (left) and Bill Baker posed for a photo at the Sun Prairie Library’s Gatsby Gala on Friday, May 20, 2022 inside The Loft at 132, which is located at 132 Market St. in downtown Sun Prairie.
Sun Prairie City Council President and District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie posed in the Gatsby Gala’s photo booth with an unidentified friend during the fundraiser held May 20 by the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation at The Loft at 132 in downtown Sun Prairie.
Patrons sampled from a variety of offerings from Buck & Honey’s that featured a melon carved with the Sun Prairie Public Library logo during the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation’s Gatsby Gala held May 20 inside The Loft at 132 in downtown Sun Prairie. Other food offerings included steak, chicken and turkey appetizers from Salvatore’s and desserts and coffees from Beans ‘n Cream.
Chet Bradley made his bid during the silent auction held at the 2017 Sun Prairie Library Foundation Spring Gala. Silent auction items are located in different locations throughout the library to encourage gala attendees to become familiar with the library, according to Heather Jones with the Sun Prairie Library Foundation.
The Sun 103.5 FM Community Radio hosts and Sun Prairie Media Center personalities Mark Gonwa (left) and Bill Baker posed for a photo at the Sun Prairie Library’s Gatsby Gala on Friday, May 20, 2022 inside The Loft at 132, which is located at 132 Market St. in downtown Sun Prairie.
Sun Prairie City Council President and District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie posed in the Gatsby Gala’s photo booth with an unidentified friend during the fundraiser held May 20 by the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation at The Loft at 132 in downtown Sun Prairie.
Patrons sampled from a variety of offerings from Buck & Honey’s that featured a melon carved with the Sun Prairie Public Library logo during the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation’s Gatsby Gala held May 20 inside The Loft at 132 in downtown Sun Prairie. Other food offerings included steak, chicken and turkey appetizers from Salvatore’s and desserts and coffees from Beans ‘n Cream.
Chet Bradley made his bid during the silent auction held at the 2017 Sun Prairie Library Foundation Spring Gala. Silent auction items are located in different locations throughout the library to encourage gala attendees to become familiar with the library, according to Heather Jones with the Sun Prairie Library Foundation.
The annual gala to benefit the Sun Prairie Public Library will have a Kentucky Derby theme.
The gala will be April 29 at the Angell Park Pavilion, 315 Park St., from 5:30-9 p.m.
Proceeds from the gala will benefit the library. The Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation is in the midst of trying to raise $3.5 million to support the renovation and expansion of the Sun Prairie Public Library. The campaign kicked off in 2022, and will run through 2023, the foundation’s website said. The gala’s social media event says the proceeds from the gala will benefit the expansion fundraising campaign.
The event will include a live auction, games, a photo booth and other activities. Bowties and hats are encouraged but not required.
Live music will be performed by Rod Ellenbecker, an acappella artist from Madison.
Refreshment offerings include a Kentucky-inspired menu by Salvatore’s Catering, and mint julep cocktails.
Cost is $60 to attend the event, which includes food and one drink.
The event is sponsored by the Bank of Sun Prairie and One Community Bank. For more information, and to register, visit sunlibfoundation.org/gala2023.