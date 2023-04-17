Members of the Sun Prairie Lions Club's Donation Request Committee presented Theresa Stevens (second from left) from the Sun Prairie Library Foundation with a $3,500 check for the Sun Prairie Public Library to continue purchasing materials for its large print collection.
“The Sun Prairie Lions Club has been a wonderful partner and supporter for the library for many years,” Theresa Stevens, Executive Director for the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation shared at a recent Lions Club meeting. “Over 714 books have been added to our collection. In 2022, our LP collection size was 4,812 and the total of circulation of this collection was 15,958.”
She also shared that most libraries need to weed out materials for lack of use, but in Sun Prairie these materials are rotating due to heavy use, and not just by those with impaired vision, younger readers also enjoy the large print.
The Sun Prairie Lions Club also learned about the library’s outreach efforts to three area assisted living centers where smaller lending libraries have been established and a staff member visits once a month to bring in fresh titles, deliver holds for residents, give technical assistance on various devices for email and video chats.
The large print collection and the support of the organization allows these initiatives to be possible.