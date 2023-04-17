Sun Prairie Lions donate to Sun Prairie Public Library
Buy Now

Members of the Sun Prairie Lions Club's Donation Request Committee presented Theresa Stevens (second from left) from the Sun Prairie Library Foundation with a $3,500 check for the Sun Prairie Public Library to continue purchasing materials for its large print collection.

 Chris Mertes

On April 13, the Sun Prairie Lions Club presented the Sun Prairie Public Library with a check for $3,500 to continue its support of the large print book collection.

“The Sun Prairie Lions Club has been a wonderful partner and supporter for the library for many years,” Theresa Stevens, Executive Director for the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation shared at a recent Lions Club meeting. “Over 714 books have been added to our collection. In 2022, our LP collection size was 4,812 and the total of circulation of this collection was 15,958.”

Tags