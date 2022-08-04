Talented young musicians Juanita Duarte, Olivia Flood, August Nelson, and Danica Fe Rebudaio, from Sun Prairie spent the past two weeks in Door County, Wisconsin studying at Birch Creek Music Performance Center.

These students were among 38 other musicians from throughout the country to attend the Jazz I session at this prestigious academy whose unique mission is to provide intensive, performance-based instruction to promising young musicians by immersing them in a professional, mentoring environment.

