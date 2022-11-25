Ray Thomson (center, holding container) waited for pancakes during the 2018 Sun Prairie Optimist Pancake Breakfast held at the Colonial Club, 301 Blankenheim Lane. This year’s event takes place from 8 a.m. to noon, also at the Colonial Club.
The Sun Prairie Optimist club is hosting their annual pancake breakfast on Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Colonial Club in Sun Prairie. The event raises money to go towards scholarships and other programs that benefit Sun Prairie youth.
The all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast is from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. There will also be coffee donated by Starbucks. The Colonial Club is located at 301 Blankenheim Ln. in Sun Prairie. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children and will be available at the door.
The pancake breakfast is the optimist club’s biggest fundraiser each year, with hundreds of people coming together to benefit the youth in Sun Prairie.
According to the Optimist leader and event organizer Maureen Crombie, there will be many other things happening in addition to the pancake breakfast.
“We will have Mr. and Mrs. Santa appear from 8:30-11 a.m,” Crombie said. “We have an art room for kids where they can make presents for their parents and write letters to Santa.”
The Optimist Club is partnering with Sun Prairie High School DECA students to help with the breakfast and the kids art room. In addition, orchestra students from both Sun Prairie High Schools will be performing. Bill Baker will be broadcasting live with the Sun Prairie Media Center on 103.5 the Sun.
“I’ve been involved in the pancake breakfast for 9 years,” Crombie said. “What’s wonderful about this event is that our optimist group loves to volunteer for it. We have customers that have come for years and Optimist members that come from as far as Monroe and Milwaukee.”
Crombie added that the annual breakfast usually makes around $3,000 after expenses.
“All the money goes towards our youth programs,” Crombie said. “We have an oratorical and essay contest that gives Sun Prairie students scholarships. We also give the orchestra and DECA kids a donation for helping out.”
In addition to these programs, the Optimist Club gave some of the money to the Penguin Project in Sun Prairie, which gives youth with special needs the opportunity to perform in musicals at the civic theater.
The Sun Prairie Optimist Club works to support the youth of Sun Prairie by hosting Student of the Month awards and supporting community organizations such as Sun Prairie Youth Baseball, Chess Club, the Sun Prairie Public Library and the Sun Prairie Parks and Recreation department.