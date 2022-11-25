Sun Prairie Optimist Pancake Breakfast (2018 for 2022)
Ray Thomson (center, holding container) waited for pancakes during the 2018 Sun Prairie Optimist Pancake Breakfast held at the Colonial Club, 301 Blankenheim Lane. This year’s event takes place from 8 a.m. to noon, also at the Colonial Club.

 Chris Mertes

The Sun Prairie Optimist club is hosting their annual pancake breakfast on Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Colonial Club in Sun Prairie. The event raises money to go towards scholarships and other programs that benefit Sun Prairie youth.

The all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast is from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. There will also be coffee donated by Starbucks. The Colonial Club is located at 301 Blankenheim Ln. in Sun Prairie. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children and will be available at the door.

