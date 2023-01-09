Optimist Pancake Volunteers
Members of the Sun Prairie Optimist Club volunteering at the 2022 Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser. 

The Sun Prairie Optimist Club is encouraging students under the age of 19 in the Sun Prairie Area School District to contemplate the phrase “Who is an Everyday Hero that Brings Out the Optimism in You?” as part of the Optimist International Essay Contest for the 2022-23 school year.

The Optimist Club will judge the local students’ essays, based on the theme of “Who is an Everyday Hero that Brings Out the Optimism in You?” and determine the top winners. Winners will receive awards and the winning essays will be sent to the district level for a chance to compete for a $2,500 college scholarship.

