The Sun Prairie Public Library, located at 1350 Linnerud Drive, has a wide variety of activities planned for April, 2023, including escape rooms and a new singer-songwriter series. This month’s events include:
Children’s & Teen Services
Small Fry Storytime
Mondays, Jan. 30-April 24 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Small Fry Storytimes are 20-30 minutes long and are filled with 1-2 short books, songs, action rhymes and more! Some songs, stories and rhymes are repeated each week and new ones are gradually introduced. Grown-ups and big kids, please share in the fun too!
Little Kid Storytime
Tuesdays, Jan. 31-April 18 9:30-10 a.m.
Fridays, Feb. 10-April 21 9:30-10 a.m.
Little Kid Storytimes are 25-30 minutes long and are filled with short books, songs, fingerplays, rhymes, puppets and more – a different variety each week. The content of Tuesday's Little Kid Storytime will be the same as Friday's Little Kid Storytime. No registration for both Storytimes. All Storytime participants agree to abide by library policies and procedures.
Big Kid Storytime
Fridays, Feb. 10-April 21 10:45-11:15 a.m.
Big Kid Storytimes are 30-35 minutes long and are filled with longer books, songs, fingerplays, rhymes, puppets and more – a different variety each week. This Storytime is geared for children who are ready for stories that are a bit longer.
Family Storytime
Thursday, March 9 6:30-7 p.m.
Saturday, March 11 10-10:30 a.m.
Family Storytimes are 25-30 minutes long and are filled with songs and stories. Geared For ages 0-5, but all ages are welcome and encouraged to attend!
Puppet Theatre Storytime
Tuesday, April 25 9:30 a.m.
Thursday, April 27 6:30 p.m.
Friday, April 28 9:30 a.m. or 10:45 a.m.
Saturday, April 29 10 a.m.
Puppet Theatre Storytime will be 25-30 minutes long and will feature many puppets, along with stories, rhymes and songs. Geared for ages 2-5, but all ages are welcome and encouraged to attend!
Very Wiggly Wednesday
Wednesday, February 1-April 26 10-11:30 a.m.
Very Wiggly Wednesday is free open play time in the Community Room from 10-11:30. Youth Services provides a variety of toys, puppets, and puzzles and fun music to help get some wiggly energy out!
Young Critics Book Club
Wednesday, April 5 4:00 p.m.
For those in 3rd-5th Grade. We each read our own book! After you’ve requested a book from the website, you’ll be invited to join an optional meeting on Zoom where we talk about the books!
Learn more here: https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/young_critics_book_club
Flicks & Bricks: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Thursday, April 27 2 p.m.
Flicks = watching a movie; Bricks = playing with LEGOs. We'll provide the movie and the LEGOs, you bring yourself and maybe a blanket to sit on! All ages are welcome, this is a family program. Stay and play together!
Gaming with Sammy on Zoom
Thursday, April 13 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25 3:30 p.m.
Only for ages 7-12. We meet on Zoom. To get the link, please register on the Events Calendar. We play Among Us, Gartic Phone, Jackbox Games and Roblox.
LEGO Club
Thursday, April 6 1-3 p.m., Community Room
Build with the library’s LEGO collection! Bring your creativity, but leave your LEGOs at home! For school-age children only (Kindergarten - 5th grade). Children can be left with the librarian as long as they are registered. Please register on the Events Calendar.
Young Explorers Club
Thursday, April 20 2 or 4:15 p.m., Community Room
Only for ages 4-8. Children can be dropped off for this program. Each month we learn about something different, in April we’ll be learning about canidae (dogs). Registration is required, register on the Events Calendar.
Writers Group
Wednesday, April 26 4 p.m., on Zoom
Join Ms. Sammy for Writers Group! We'll read what others have written, learn how to constructively critique others' work, and build our writing skills! New writers who have never written anything are welcome too! Only for ages 8-12.
Teen Creativity Club
Tuesday, April 4 4-5:30 p.m., Storytime Room – Oil Pastels
Join Melissa for Teen Creativity Club! The project for our April 4th meeting will be oil pastels! Registration is required, please register on our Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com. Teens in 6th-12th grade are eligible to register.
Teen Board Gaming
Tuesday, April 18 4-5:30 p.m., Community Room
Play board games, Jackbox, Gartic Phone and more! Registration is required, please register on our Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com. Teens in 6th-12th grade are eligible to register.
Tween Book Club
Wednesday, April 19 4:30-5:15 p.m., Conference Room
Our Tween Book Club is intended for readers entering grades 6-9. We will discuss lighter topics than our Teen Book Club. For April 19, we will read either The Enigma Game by Elizabeth Wein OR Wolf by Wolf by Ryan Graudin--You choose! Copies of both books are available at the Children's desk. Registration is required, please register on our Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com. Teens in 6th - 12th grade are eligible to register.
Geek Out: Embrace Your Fandom
Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
What makes you geeky? From fandoms to games, favorite characters to YouTubers...there's something geeky for everyone! Celebrate your fandom, find others who love it as much as you do, and introduce it to newbies! Cosplay welcome (and encouraged) -- maybe even get another wear out of that Halloween costume! Games, crafts, activities, trivia, something for the entire family! All ages are welcome.
Adult Services
SPCGO Spring Garden Program: Bees and Composting
Wednesday, April 5 from 6-8 p.m., Library Community Room
Please join the Sun Prairie Community Garden Organization for a spring program covering the following topics:
Honeybee Buzz in Sun Prairie
Ellen Weaver is a relatively new beekeeper, but she is excited to share what she has learned about domestic honeybees. Ellen will talk about: the biology and social structure of what goes on in a honeybee hive; how critical these insects are for fruit, vegetable and flower pollination; how productive they can be in terms of honey and beeswax; and how "safe" honeybees are vs. other stinging creatures.
Composting in Sun Prairie
This session will share information about composting plant materials on two different levels. City representatives will outline upcoming plans for the Sun Prairie Recycling Center and the Wastewater Treatment Plant to execute a joint project for converting leaves and other plant materials into compost that ultimately may be available to city residents.
On a smaller scale, Sun Prairie resident Blake Higley will share information about a grant he has secured to create a very small composting system at the Sun Prairie Community Garden, and how gardeners can turn waste garden materials and potentially plant based scraps into compost.
If you would like an email reminder prior to this event, please register on our Events calendar at www.sunprairie.librarymarket.com
Singer/Songwriter Series: Marta Hansen and Bear in the Forest
Tuesday, April 18 7 p.m., Library Community Room
Artists for the evening are Marta Hansen and Bear in the Forest. Doors will open at 6:30, with performances starting at 7 p.m.
Marta Hansen plays 90s-influenced piano-based pop tunes. She has a bachelor's degree in Music Education from University of Wisconsin-Madison, and has taught choir and general music as a public school teacher for six years. After that, she started her own business and opened a brick and mortar music store that offers music lessons, piano tuning and repair, custom art, used pianos and other instruments
Alberto Kanost is Bear In The Forest, a singer-songwriter from Milwaukee and student at UW-Madison. As a lover of the natural world and of folk music; he uses his acoustic guitar and voice to capture and challenge people. He has been featured on publications such as AfroPunk and MishkaNYC.
The artists may have CDs or other merchandise for sale. Please bring cash to support these local musicians! This series is generously funded by the Friends of the Sun Prairie Public Library.
Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation
Read to Raise Fundraiser – April 1 to 30
Join us for our first ever Readathon, to help support the Sun Prairie Public Library! We're challenging the Sun Prairie Community to read and raise $25,000 from April 1–30 for a matching donation to support the Library Expansion project.
To participate, login to Beanstack at https://sunprairiepubliclibrary.beanstack.com/reader365 or on the Beanstack mobile app. Starting April 1, you can share your custom donation pages with others and log your reading to collect donations, add to your reading log, and earn badges.
Any and all donations, no matter how small, will help us reach our goal! Digital badges and prizes are awarded to both readers and readers doing fundraising.
Storytime with Authors Pat Zietlow Miller and e.E. Carlton-Trujillo
Sunday, April 23 from 2-4 p.m., Library Community Room
Come listen to Pat Zietlow Miller & e.E. Charlton-Trujillo read their new books “Lupe Lopez: Rock Star Rules!” and their new release “A Girl Can Build Anything!” There will be a chance to ask them questions, buy their books, and get them signed! All ages are welcome!
“Lupe Lopez: Rock Star Rules” Written by e.E. Charlton-Trujillo and Pat Zietlow Miller and illustrated by Joe Cepeda, is all about finding your inner rock star -- whoever that may be.
“A Girl Can Build Anything” Written by e.E. Charlton-Trujillo and Pat Zietlow Miller and illustrated by Keisha Morris, is an empowering ode to those who dream, build and create.
This is a free event sponsored by the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation, in honor of National Library Week.
Book Signing with Dannelle Gay
Monday, April 24 from 5-7 p.m., Library Community Room
Meet local author Dannelle Gay and learn about the must-see sights around Wisconsin. With spring in the air it's time to plan those summer road trips and Dannelle has just the spot for you!
This is a free event sponsored by the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation, in honor of National Library Week. Books will be available for purchase at the event.
Kentucky Derby Spring Gala at Angell Park Pavilion
Saturday, April 29 from 5:30-9 p.m., Angell Park Pavilion
Kick off the spring social season at Angell Park from 5:30-9 p.m. to support the Sun Prairie Public Library. Live music, mint juleps and delicious Kentucky-inspired food are included. Silent auction and games will entertain and delight! Derby hats and bowties are encouraged, but not required. Visit https://www.sunlibfoundation.org/gala2023 to purchase tickets. Tickets are $60 and includes food and one drink. The Spring Gala is presented by One Community Bank.