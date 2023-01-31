Sun Prairie Public Library

The Sun Prairie Public Library is located at 1350 Linnerud Drive just across Linnerud Drive from Sheehan Park-West.

 Contributed

The Sun Prairie Public Library, located at 1350 Linnerud Drive, has a wide variety of activities planned for January, 2023, including Groundhog Day and Valentine’s Day events. This month’s events include:

Library closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3

Tags