The Sun Prairie Public Library, located at 1350 Linnerud Drive, has a wide variety of activities planned for January, 2023, including Groundhog Day and Valentine’s Day events. This month’s events include:
Library closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3
The library will be closed from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 for staff inservice. We will be open from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. The drive-thru book drops will remain open.
Children’s & Teen Services
Small Fry Storytime
Mondays, Jan. 30-April 24 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Small Fry Storytimes are 20-30 minutes long and are filled with 1-2 short books, songs, action rhymes and more! Some songs, stories and rhymes are repeated each week and new ones are gradually introduced. Grown-ups and big kids, please share in the fun too!
Little Kid Storytime
Tuesdays, Jan. 31-April 18 9:30-10 a.m.
Fridays, Feb. 10-April 21 9:30-10 a.m.
Little Kid Storytimes are 25-30 minutes long and are filled with short books, songs, fingerplays, rhymes, puppets and more — a different variety each week. The content of Tuesday’s Little Kid Storytime will be the same as Friday’s Little Kid Storytime. No registration for both Storytimes. All Storytime participants agree to abide by library policies and procedures.
Big Kid Storytime
Fridays, Feb. 10-April 21 10:45-11:15 a.m.
Big Kid Storytimes are 30-35 minutes long and are filled with longer books, songs, fingerplays, rhymes, puppets and more — a different variety each week. This Storytime is geared for children who are ready for stories that are a bit longer.
Family Storytime
Thursday, Feb. 9 6:30-7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25 10-10:30 a.m.
Family Storytimes are 25-30 minutes long and are filled with songs and stories. Geared For ages 0-5, but all ages are welcome and encouraged to attend!
Very Wiggly Wednesday
Wednesday, Feb. 1-April 26 10-11:30 a.m.
Very Wiggly Wednesday is free open play time in the Community Room from 10:00-11:30. Youth Services provides a variety of toys, puppets and puzzles and fun music to help get some wiggly energy out!
Young Critics Book Club
Wednesday, Feb. 1 4 p.m.
For those in 3rd-5th Grade. We each read our own book! After you’ve requested a book from the website, you’ll be invited to join an optional meeting on Zoom where we talk about the books!
Learn more on here: https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/young_critics_book_club
Family Fun: Groundhogs & Shadows
Thursday, Feb. 2 2-3:30 p.m.
Geared for those in K-5, but all ages are welcome! We’ll have a craft or two and other fun activities all about groundhogs and shadows! No registration.
Gaming with Sammy on Zoom
Tuesday, Feb. 7 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16 2:30 p.m.
Only for ages 7-12. We meet on Zoom. To get the link, please register on the Events Calendar. We play Among Us, Gartic Phone, Jackbox Games, and Roblox.
LEGO Club
Thursday, Feb. 9 1-3 p.m., Community Room
Build with the library’s LEGO collection! Bring your creativity, but leave your LEGOs at home! For school-age children only (Kindergarten-5th grade). Children can be left with the librarian as long as they are registered. Please register on the events calendar.
LEGO Family Time
Saturday, Feb. 11 2-3:30 p.m., Community Room
Stop in and create with LEGOs as a family! Our LEGO and DUPLO collections will be out for free play and creativity in the Community Room.
Young Explorers Club
Thursday, Feb. 23 2 or 4:15 p.m., Community Room
Only for ages 4-8. Children can be dropped off for this program. Each month we learn about something different, in February we’ll be learning about explorer skills. Registration is required, register on the events calendar.
Teen Creativity Club
Tuesday, Feb. 7 4-5:30 p.m., Storytime Room — Bead Crafts
Friday, Feb. 24 4-5:30 p.m., Community Room — Paint Night
Join Melissa for Teen Creativity Club! The project for our Feb. 7 meeting will be bead crafts and the project for our Feb. 24 meeting will be paint night! Registration is required, please register on our Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com. Teens in 6th-12th grade are eligible to register.
Teen Board Gaming
Friday, Feb. 10 4-5:30 p.m., Community Room
Play board games, Jackbox, Gartic Phone, and more! Registration is required, please register on our Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com. Teens in 6th-12th grade are eligible to register.
Tween Book Club
Wednesday, Feb. 15 4:30-5:15 p.m., Conference Room
Our Tween Book Club is intended for readers entering grades 6-9. We will discuss lighter topics than our Teen Book Club. For our February meeting we will discuss “The Beast Player” by Naoko Uehashi. Copies of the book are available to check out at the Children’s desk. Registration is required, please register on our events calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com. Teens in 6th-12th grade are eligible to register.
Adult Services
Origami Valentine’s
Tuesday, Feb. 7 6:30-7:30 p.m., Library Community Room
Join us for a creative evening with master artist and Wisconsin Public Radio host Ruthanne Bessman and discover the art of origami. Enjoy making fun gift ideas for your valentine! Learn to fold a variety of simple heart-shaped models in time for Valentine’s Day including a heart card and the beating heart action model! Registrants must be at least 13 years of age and all materials will be provided free of charge. Space is limited. Please register via the library’s events calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com.
Author event: Larry F. Sommers
Wednesday, Feb. 8 6:30-7:30 p.m., Library Community Room
Senior storyteller Larry F. Sommers, author of “Price of Passage: A Tale of Immigration and Liberation”, talks about his family, his debut historical novel, and the publication process. At the age of 70, retiree Larry F. Sommers reinvented himself as a literary lion. His first major project, after publishing a few short stories, was an assault on The Great American Novel. Inspired by his own Norwegian immigrant ancestors and by America’s struggle against the evil of slavery, he crafted a unique, three-stranded story conveying historical truth by means of fiction.
“It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” he said upon publication of his novel, Price of Passage. “Also one of the most satisfying.”
From inception to publication, the novel took six years of the author’s life. Along the way he learned some things about writing, about publishing, and about himself. Larry will spend an engaging half-hour sharing these insights, with a Q&A afterwards. The author will be glad to sign copies of “Price of Passage”, either previously purchased or bought for cash on premises. Please register via the library’s Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com to receive a reminder email prior to the event.
Join a Book Club in 2023
Start the New Year off on a good note by joining a book club! The library has four book clubs for adults:
- Afternoon Book Club meets the second Wednesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. in the Conference Room
- Eclectic Book Club meets the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Conference Room
- Evening Book Club meets the fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Conference Room
- Urban SUN: Black Voices Book Club meets the fourth Sunday of the month at 4 p.m., via Zoom
All book clubs are open to new members. Please visit the library’s website at www.sunlib.org or call the Information Desk (608-825-0702) for book selections and more information about book clubs.
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics
Public Health Madison & Dane County will be holding walk-in vaccine clinics in the library’s Community Room on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 25 from 1-4 p.m. Everyone 5 and older is welcome. No ID or insurance required, but children 5-17 must have a parent or guardian present. For the most current availability and appointment information, please visit the Public Health Madison & Dane County website.