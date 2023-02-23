The Sun Prairie Public Library, located at 1350 Linnerud Drive, has a wide variety of activities planned for March, 2023, including escape rooms and a new singer-songwriter series. This month’s events include:
Children’s & Teen Services
Small Fry Storytime
Mondays, Jan. 30-April 24 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Small Fry Storytimes are 20-30 minutes long and are filled with 1-2 short books, songs, action, rhymes and more! Some songs, stories and rhymes are repeated each week and new ones are gradually introduced. Grown-ups and big kids, please share in the fun too!
Little Kid Storytime
Tuesdays, Jan. 31-April 18 9:30-10 a.m.
Fridays, Feb. 10-April 21 9:30-10 a.m.
Little Kid Storytimes are 25-30 minutes long and are filled with short books, songs, fingerplays, rhymes, puppets and more – a different variety each week. The content of Tuesday's Little Kid Storytime will be the same as Friday's Little Kid Storytime. No registration for both storytimes. All storytime participants agree to abide by library policies and procedures.
Big Kid Storytime
Fridays, Feb. 10-April 21 10:45-11:15 a.m.
Big Kid Storytimes are 30-35 minutes long and are filled with longer books, songs, fingerplays, rhymes, puppets and more – a different variety each week. This storytime is geared for children who are ready for stories that are a bit longer.
Family Storytime
Thursday, March 9 6:30-7 p.m.
Saturday, March 11 10-10:30 a.m.
Family Storytimes are 25-30 minutes long and are filled with songs and stories. Geared for ages 0-5, but all ages are welcome and encouraged to attend!
Very Wiggly Wednesday
Wednesday, February 1-April 26 10-11:30 a.m.
Very Wiggly Wednesday is free open play time in the Community Room from 10-11:30. Youth Services provides a variety of toys, puppets, puzzles and fun music to help get some wiggly energy out!
Young Critics Book Club
Wednesday, March 1 4 p.m.
For those in 3rd-5th Grade. We each read our own book! After you’ve requested a book from the website, you’ll be invited to join an optional meeting on Zoom where we talk about the books!
Learn more here: https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/young_critics_book_club
Flicks & Bricks: Strange World
Thursday, March 2 2 p.m.
Flicks = watching a movie; Bricks = playing with LEGOs. We'll provide the movie and the LEGOs, you bring yourself and maybe a blanket to sit on! All ages are welcome, this is a family program. Stay and play together!
Gaming with Sammy on Zoom
Tuesday, March 7 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 30 2:30 p.m.
Only for ages 7-12. We meet on Zoom. To get the link, please register on the Events Calendar. We play Among Us, Gartic Phone, Jackbox Games and Roblox.
LEGO Club
Thursday, March 9 1-3 p.m., Community Room
Build with the library’s LEGO collection! Bring your creativity, but leave your LEGOs at home! For school-age children only (Kindergarten-5th grade). Children can be left with the librarian as long as they are registered. Please register on the events calendar.
LEGO Family Time
Saturday, March 18 2-3:30 p.m., Community Room
Stop in and create with LEGOs as a family! Our LEGO and DUPLO collections will be out for free play and creativity in the Community Room.
Young Explorers Club
Thursday, March 16 2 or 4:15 p.m., Community Room
Only for ages 4-8. Children can be dropped off for this program. Each month we learn about something different, in March we’ll be learning about canidae (dogs). Registration is required, register on the events calendar.
Teen Creativity Club
Friday, March 10 4-5:30 p.m., Community Room – Cork Crafts
Tuesday, March 21 3-5 p.m., Storytime Room –Yarn Crafts
Join Melissa for Teen Creativity Club! The project for our March 10th meeting will be cork crafts and the project for our March 21st meeting will be yarn crafts! Registration is required, please register on our events calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com. Teens in 6th-12th grade are eligible to register.
Teen Board Gaming
Friday, March 17 4-5:30 p.m., Community Room
Play board games, Jackbox, Gartic Phone and more! Registration is required, please register on our events calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com. Teens in 6th-12th grade are eligible to register.
Tween Book Club
Wednesday, March 15 4:30-5:15 p.m., Conference Room
Our Tween Book Club is intended for readers entering grades 6-9. We will discuss lighter topics than our Teen Book Club. For our March meeting, we will discuss “Squire” by Nadia Shammas. Copies of the book are available to check out at the Children's desk. Registration is required, please register on our events calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com. Teens in 6th-12th grade are eligible to register.
Dog Man Escape Room
Wednesday, March 22 2:30, 3:30, or 4:30 p.m., Community Room
Thursday, March 23 10:30 or 11:30 a.m., Storytime Room
Join us for a Dog Man themed escape room, geared for ages 5 and up! You’ll have 30 minutes to solve all the puzzles and open the lock box! This is a family activity, adults stay and solve puzzles with the kids. Registration is required, register on our events calendar.
Case of the Mondays Escape Room
Thursday, March 23 4:30 p.m., Community Room – For Teens only
Thursday, March 23 5:30 or 6:30 p.m., Community Room
Friday, March 24 10:30 a.m., 2:30, 3:30, or 4:30 p.m., Community Room
What if you lived in a world of perpetual Mondays? Come save the rest of the week, especially the weekend! Multiple sessions offered for groups and families; geared toward children ages 8 and up. Adults stay and solve puzzles with the kids. The session on Thursday, March 23 at 4:30 p.m. is only for Teens in grades 6-12. Registration is required for all sessions, register on our events calendar.
Dance Wisconsin Preview: Alice's Adventures in Wonderland
Tuesday, March 28 6:30 p.m., Community Room
Stories and ballet with Dance Wisconsin! Get a sneak peek of their upcoming performance of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland!
Adult Services
Cooking Class: A Couple of Salads
Tuesday, March 7 6-7:30 p.m., Library Community Room
We are pleased to welcome Chef Jason Dunn back to the library for a cooking demo! Spring is right around the corner, and Chef Jason will be sharing and showing two delightful spring salad recipes. On the menu is spinach salad with pistachio crusted goat cheese, spring radish and parmesan salad. All participants will receive a copy of the recipes.
**Space is limited, registration required. Please register on our events calendar at www.sunlib.org.
No Mow May 2023: Pollinators & Citizen Science in Your Backyard
Tuesday, March 14 6:30-8 p.m., Library Community Room
This program will provide an update on the City of Sun Prairie’s plan for No Mow May in 2023, along with new opportunities for data collection and citizen science. No Mow May is a conservation program that encourages residents to either reduce the frequency of mowing their lawns, or to stop mowing altogether for the month of May. The objective is to create habitat & resources for early-season pollinators. This is especially important for urban areas, where flower resources can be limited. The presentation will also share information on pollinators in Wisconsin generally, and detail planned use of the WiBee app. Additional information on the app is available here: https://pollinators.wisc.edu/wibee/.
Presented by Genevieve Pugesek and Hannah Gaines Day from the UW- Madison Department of Entomology and City of Sun Prairie Sustainability Coordinator Scott Semroc.
Please register on our events calendar at www.sunlib.org if you would like a reminder email prior to this program.
Prevent Bird-Window Collisions at Home
Wednesday, March 15 6:30-7:30 p.m., Library Community Room
Up to a billion birds die each year in the U.S. after hitting windows and nearly half of that happens at homes. While this may feel like an overwhelmingly large problem, each of us can take small, manageable, and very helpful steps in making sure our home's windows are bird-safe. In this presentation by Brenna Marsicek, you'll learn about why birds hit windows, and what we can do as individuals to save lives and make our windows visible to birds.
Brenna Marsicek is the Director of Communications and Outreach for Madison Audubon. She currently leads a project called Bird Collision Corps, working with Madison-area organizations to track bird-window collisions during peak migration times, in the hopes of better understanding and preventing bird collisions.
Please register on our events calendar at www.sunlib.org if you would like a reminder email prior to this program.
Singer/Songwriter Series
Tuesday, March 21 7-8 p.m., Library Community Room
Artists for the evening are Carisa and Kodey Feiner. Doors will open at 6:30, with performances starting at 7 p.m.
Carisa's music is best categorized as bedroom cafe. It hints at some of her influences, primarily bossa nova, folk and jazz. Her lyrics are often straight from the pages of her journal and are always autobiographical in some way. She primarily performs music with her guitar and has been playing gigs steadily in the Madison area since moving here in 2020.
Kodey is the lead singer of local bluegrass/americana band Soggy Prairie, a band that he helped found in 2002 while still a student at Sun Prairie High School. He has an extensive knowledge of mountain music from many eras, and his songs showcase a modern take on traditional music. The artists may have CDs or other merchandise for sale. Please bring cash to support these local musicians!
This series is generously funded by the Friends of the Sun Prairie Public Library.
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics
Public Health Madison & Dane County will be holding walk-in vaccine clinics in the library’s Community Room on Monday 3/6, 4-6 p.m., and Monday 3/27, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Everyone five and older is welcome. No ID or insurance required, but children 5-17 must have a parent or guardian present. For the most current availability and appointment information, please visit the Public Health Madison & Dane County website.
Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation: Open House Weekend
Saturday, March 11 2-4 p.m.
Sunday, March 12 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Join us at the library for a fun weekend of learning about the expansion project, rediscovery of Library favorites, games and community! Light refreshments provided.