Good Reads

“The Mirrorwood” by Deva Fagan

Fiction

“Sisters of the Lost Nations” by Nick Medina -- Anna Horn is always looking over her shoulder. For the bullies who torment her, for the entitled visitors at the reservation’s casino…and for the nameless, disembodied entity that stalks her every step—an ancient tribal myth come-to-life, one that’s intent on devouring her whole.

Tags