“The Bandit Queens” by Parini Shroff

Geeta’s no-good husband disappeared five years ago. She didn’t kill him, but everyone thinks she did--no matter how much she protests. But she soon discovers that being known as a “self-made” widow has some surprising perks.

All the Dangerous Things

“All the Dangerous Things” by Stacy Willingham.
How Far the Light Reaches

"How Far the Light Reaches" by Sabrina Imbler.
Fallen

"Fallen" by Linda Castillo.
The Grit & Glamour of an Icon

"The Grit & Glamour of an Icon" by Kate Anderson Brower.
The Stolen Heir

"The Stolen Heir" by Holly Black

Tags