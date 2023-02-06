“The Bandit Queens” by Parini Shroff
Geeta’s no-good husband disappeared five years ago. She didn’t kill him, but everyone thinks she did--no matter how much she protests. But she soon discovers that being known as a “self-made” widow has some surprising perks.
No one messes with her, no one threatens her, and no one tries to control (ahem, marry) her. It’s even been good for her business; no one wants to risk getting on her bad side by not buying her jewelry.
Freedom must look good on Geeta, because other women in the village have started asking for her help to get rid of their own no-good husbands...but not all of them are asking nicely. — From Goodreads.com Also available in Overdrive
“All the Dangerous Things” by Stacy Willingham
One year ago, Isabelle Drake’s life changed forever when her toddler son, Mason, was taken out of his crib in the middle of the night. With little evidence and few leads for the police to chase, the case quickly went cold. However, Isabelle cannot rest until Mason is returned to her — literally.
Except for the occasional catnap or small blackout where she loses track of time, she hasn’t slept in a year. Isabelle’s entire existence now revolves around finding him, but she knows she can’t go on this way forever.
In hopes of jarring loose a new witness or buried clue, she agrees to be interviewed by a true-crime podcaster, but his interest in Isabelle’s past makes her nervous. His incessant questioning paired with her severe insomnia has brought up uncomfortable memories from her own childhood, making Isabelle start to doubt her recollection of the night of Mason’s disappearance, as well as second-guess who she can trust. — From Goodreads.com Also available on audio CD, Overdrive, and in large print.
Nonfiction
“How Far the Light Reaches” by Sabrina Imbler
Science and conservation journalist Sabrina Imbler has always been drawn to the mystery of life in the sea, and particularly to creatures living in hostile or remote environments.
Each essay in their debut collection profiles one such creature: the mother octopus who starves herself while watching over her eggs, the Chinese sturgeon whose migration route has been decimated by pollution and dams, the bizarre Bobbitt worm (named after Lorena) and other uncanny creatures lurking in the deep ocean, far below where the light reaches.
Imbler discovers that some of the most radical models of family, community and care can be found in the sea. How Far the Light Reaches explores themes of adaptation, survival, sexuality and care, and Imbler weaves the wonders of marine biology with stories of their own family, relationships and coming of age.
– From Goodreads.com. Also available on audio CD.
“Rough Sleepers” by Tracy Kidder
When Jim O’Connell graduated from Harvard Medical School and was nearing the end of his residency at Massachusetts General Hospital, the chief of medicine made a proposal: Would he defer a prestigious fellowship and spend a year helping to create an organization to bring health care to homeless citizens? Jim took the job because he felt he couldn’t refuse.
But that year turned into his life’s calling. Tracy Kidder spent five years following Dr. O’Connell and his colleagues as they served their thousands of homeless patients.
In this book, we travel with O’Connell as he navigates the city, offering medical care, socks, soup, empathy, humor, and friendship to some of the city’s most vulnerable citizens. — From Goodreads.com
Large Print
“The Last Chairlift” by John Irving
In Aspen, Colorado, in 1941, Rachel Brewster is a slalom skier at the National Downhill and Slalom Championships. Little Ray, as she is called, finishes nowhere near the podium, but she manages to get pregnant. Back home, in New England, Little Ray becomes a ski instructor.
Her son, Adam, grows up in a family that defies conventions and evades questions concerning the eventful past. Years later, looking for answers, Adam will go to Aspen. In the Hotel Jerome, where he was conceived, Adam will meet some ghosts; in “The Last Chairlift”, they aren’t the first or the last ghosts he sees. — From Goodreads.com
“Fallen” by Linda Castillo
When a young woman is found murdered in a motel, Chief of Police Kate Burkholder is shocked to discover she once knew the victim. Rachael Schwartz was a charming but troubled Amish girl who left the fold years ago and fled Painters Mill.
Kate remembers Rachael as the only girl who was as bad at being Amish as Kate was — and those parallels dog her. But the more Kate learns about Rachael’s life, the more she’s convinced that her dubious reputation was deserved.
As a child, Rachael was a rowdy rule breaker whose decision to leave devastated her parents and best friend. As an adult, she was charismatic and beautiful, a rabble-rouser with a keen eye for opportunity no matter who got in her way. As the case heats to a fever pitch and long-buried secrets resurface, a killer haunts Painters Mill. Someone doesn’t want Rachael’s past — or the mysteries she took with her to the grave — coming to light. — From Goodreads.com
Audiobooks
“Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit and Glamour of an Icon” by Kate Andersen Brower
No celebrity rivals Elizabeth Taylor’s glamor and guts or her level of fame. She was the last major star to come out of the old Hollywood studio system and she is a legend known for her beauty and her magnetic screen presence in a career that spanned most of the 20th century and nearly 60 films.
But her private life was even more compelling than her Oscar-winning on-screen performances. During her seventy-nine years of rapid-fire love and loss she was married eight times to seven different men. Above all, she was a survivor.
By the time she was 26, she was twice divorced and once widowed. Her life was a soap opera that ended in a deeply meaningful way when she became the first major celebrity activist to lead the fight against HIV/AIDS. A co-founder of amfAR, she raised more than $100 million for research and patient care. “Elizabeth Taylor” captures this intelligent, empathetic, tenacious, volatile, and complex woman as never before. — From Goodreads.com Also available in large print.
“The Faraway World: Stories” by Patricia Engel
Two Colombian expats meet as strangers on the rainy streets of New York City, both burdened with traumatic pasts. In Cuba, a woman discovers her deceased brother’s bones have been stolen, and the love of her life returns from Ecuador for a one-night visit.
A cash-strapped couple hustles in Miami, to life-altering ends. “The Faraway World” is a collection of arresting stories from the New York Times bestselling author, Patricia Engel. Intimate and panoramic, these stories bring to life the liminality of regret, the vibrancy of community and the epic deeds and quiet moments of love. — From Goodreads.com
Teen
“The Stolen Heir: A Novel of Elfhame” by Holly Black
A runaway queen. A reluctant prince. And a quest that may destroy them both.
Eight years have passed since the Battle of the Serpent. But in the icy north, Lady Nore of the Court of Teeth has reclaimed the Ice Needle Citadel. There, she is using an ancient relic to create monsters of stick and snow who will do her bidding and exact her revenge.
Suren, child queen of the Court of Teeth, and the one person with power over her mother, fled to the human world. There, she lives feral in the woods. Lonely, and still haunted by the merciless torments she endured in the Court of Teeth, she bides her time by releasing mortals from foolish bargains. She believes herself forgotten until the storm hag, Bogdana chases her through the night streets. Suren is saved by none other than Prince Oak, heir to Elfhame, to whom she was once promised in marriage and who she has resented for years.
Now 17, Oak is charming, beautiful and manipulative. He’s on a mission that will lead him into the north, and he wants Suren’s help. But if she agrees, it will mean guarding her heart against the boy she once knew and a prince she cannot trust, as well as confronting all the horrors she thought she left behind. — From the publisher
Children’s
“Tumble” by Celia C. Pérez
Twelve-year-old Adela “Addie” Ramírez has a big decision to make when her stepfather proposes adoption. Addie loves Alex, the only father figure she’s ever known, but with a new half-brother due in a few months and a big school theater performance on her mind, everything suddenly feels like it’s moving too fast. She has a million questions, and the first is about the young man in the photo she found hidden away in her mother’s things.
Addie’s sleuthing takes her to a New Mexico ranch, and her world expands to include the legendary Bravos: Rosie and Pancho, her paternal grandparents and former professional wrestlers; Eva and Maggie, her older identical twin cousins who love to spar in and out of the ring; Uncle Mateo, whose lucha couture and advice are unmatched; and Manny, her biological father, who’s in the midst of a career comeback.
As luchadores, the Bravos’ legacy is strong. But being part of a family is so much harder. It’s about showing up, taking off your mask, and working through challenges together. — From Penguin Random House, 2022
“Sometimes I Grumblesquinch” by Rachel Vail
Katie Honors is a really nice kid. But there’s one little secret that sometimes makes her feel not-so-nice deep inside: her little brother, Chuck. Katie loves her brother and works hard to be the perfect big sister but it can be hard. Chuck can sometimes be just so icky and messy.
Sometimes it makes Katie secretly wish she had a trampoline or a treehouse or a giraffe instead of a brother. When all these emotions bubble up to the surface, Katie can no longer grumblesquinch them down. She explodes, but she also learns an important lesson: that there’s room for all of her feelings, even the scary ones. — From Scholastic, 2022