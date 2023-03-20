Each month, the Sun Prairie Public Library presents recommendations about new and popular books entitled Goodreads. This month’s Goodreads include:

Fiction

Hello Beautiful

“Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
Perfumist of Paris

“Perfumist of Paris” by Alka Joshi
Loathe to Love You

"Loathe to Love You" by Ali Hazelwood
Code Name Blue Wren

"Code Name Blue Wren" by Jim Popkin
Stars and Smoke

"Stars and Smoke" by Marie Lu
Listen: How Evelyn Glennie, A Deaf Girl, Changed Percussion

“Listen: How Evelyn Glennie, A Deaf Girl, Changed Percussion” by Shannon Stocker, Illustrated by Devon Holzwarth

