Each month, the Sun Prairie Public Library presents recommendations about new and popular books entitled Goodreads. This month’s Goodreads include:
Fiction
“All That’s Left Unsaid” by Tracy Lien
A moving and unflinching debut following a young Vietnamese-Australian woman who returns home to her family in the wake of her brother's shocking murder, determined to discover what happened--a dramatic exploration of the intricate bonds and obligations of friendship, family, and community. “Just let him go.” These are the words that Ky Tran will come to regret. The words she spoke when her parents called to ask if they should let her younger brother Denny out to celebrate his high school graduation with friends - he’s brutally murdered that night. Returning home to Cabramatta for the funeral, Ky learns that the police are stumped by Denny's case. Desperate to understanding, Ky sets aside her grief and determines to track down the witnesses herself. Alternating between Ky's voice and the perspectives of the witnesses, Tracey Lien's extraordinary debut is at once heart-pounding and heart-rending as it probes the intricate bonds of friendship, family, and community through an unforgettable cast of characters, all connected by a devastating crime. Also available in large print.
“The Fortunes of Jaded Women” by Carolyn Huynh
It started with their ancestor, Oanh, who dared to leave her marriage for true love. Cursed then, by a Vietnamese witch, she and her descendants are destined to never find love or happiness. Oanh's current descendant Mai Nguyen, knows this curse well. She's divorced, and after an explosive disagreement a decade ago, she's estranged from her younger sisters, Minh Pham and Khuyen. A multi-narrative novel brimming with levity and candor, “The Fortunes of Jaded Women” is about mourning, meddling, celebrating, and healing together as a family. It shows how Vietnamese women emerge victorious, even if the world is against them. Also available on audio CD.
Nonfiction
“Daughter of Auschwitz” by Tova Friedman
A powerful memoir by one of the youngest survivors of Auschwitz, Tova Friedman, following her childhood growing up during the Holocaust and surviving a string of near-death experiences in a Jewish ghetto, a Nazi labor camp, and Auschwitz. "I am a survivor. That comes with a survivor's obligation to represent one and a half million Jewish children murdered by the Nazis. They cannot speak. So I must speak on their behalf." Tova Friedman was one of the youngest people to emerge from Auschwitz. After surviving the liquidation of the Jewish ghetto in Central Poland where she lived as a toddler, Tova was four when she and her parents were sent to a Nazi labor camp, and almost six when she and her mother were forced into a packed cattle truck and sent to Auschwitz II, also known as the Birkenau extermination camp, while her father was transported to Dachau. During six months of incarceration in Birkenau, Tova witnessed atrocities that she could never forget, and experienced numerous escapes from death. She is one of a handful of Jews to have entered a gas chamber and lived to tell the tale. Also available on audio CD.
“Solito” by Javier Zamora
Trip. My parents started using that word about a year ago--'one day, you'll take a trip to be with us. Like an adventure.' Javier's adventure is a three-thousand-mile journey from his small town in El Salvador, through Guatemala and Mexico, and across the U.S. border. He will leave behind his beloved aunt and grandparents to reunite with a mother who left four years ago and a father he barely remembers. Traveling alone except for a group of strangers and a "coyote" hired to lead them to safety, Javier's trip is supposed to last two short weeks. At nine years old, all Javier can imagine is rushing into his parents' arms, snuggling in bed between them, and living under the same roof again. He cannot foresee the perilous boat trips, relentless desert treks, pointed guns, arrests and deceptions that await him; nor can he know that those two weeks will expand into two life-altering months alongside a group of strangers who will come to encircle him like an unexpected family. A memoir as gripping as it is moving, “Solito” not only provides an immediate and intimate account of a treacherous and near-impossible journey, but also the miraculous kindness and love delivered at the most unexpected moments.
Large Print
“Suspect” by Scott Turow
For as long as Lucia Gomez has been the police chief of Highland Isle, she has known that any woman in law enforcement must walk a precarious line between authority and camaraderie to gain respect. She has maintained a spotless reputation-until now. Three male police officers have accused her of soliciting sex in exchange for promotions to higher ranks. With few people left who she can trust, Chief Gomez turns to an old friend, Rik Dudek, to act as her attorney in the federal grand jury investigation, insisting to Rik that the accusations against her are part of an ugly smear campaign designed to destroy her career and empower her enemies. The case, which has attracted national attention, is their chance to break into the legal big leagues, but Lucia will need every scrap of tenacity and courage to unravel the dark secrets those closest to her are determined to keep hidden. Also available on audio CD.
“The Twelve Topsy-Turvy, Very Messy Days of Christmas” by James Patterson
At Christmastime, a family of three are missing someone dear to them. Until unexpected guests begin to arrive at their empty house, filling it with Christmas memories in the making. Also available on audio CD.
Audiobooks
“Properties of Thirst” by Marianne Wiggins
Fifteen years after the publication of “Evidence of Things Unseen”, National Book Award and Pulitzer Prize finalist Marianne Wiggins returns with a novel destined to be an American classic: a sweeping masterwork set during World War II about the meaning of family and the limitations of the American dream. Rockwell "Rocky" Rhodes has spent years fiercely protecting his California ranch from the LA Water Corporation. It is here where he and his beloved wife, Lou, raised their twins, Sunny and Stryker, and it is here where Rocky has mourned Lou in the years since her death. As Sunny and Stryker reach the cusp of adulthood, the country teeters on the brink of war. Complicating matters is the fact that the idealistic Department of the Interior man assigned to build the camp, who only begins to understand the horror of his task after it may be too late, becomes infatuated with Sunny and entangled with the Rhodes family. This is the story of a changing American landscape and an examination of one of the darkest periods in this country's past.
“The Winners” by Fredrik Backman
Over the course of two weeks, everything in Beartown will change. Two years have passed since the events that no one wants to think about. Everyone has tried to move on, but there’s something about this place that prevents it. The destruction caused by a ferocious late-summer storm reignites the old rivalry between Beartown and the neighboring town of Hed, a rivalry which has always been fought through their ice hockey teams. As it beautifully captures all the complexities of daily life and explores questions of friendship, loyalty, loss, and identity, this emotion-packed novel asks us to reconsider what it means to win, what it means to lose, and what it means to forgive. Also available in large print.
Teen
“Beasts of Ruin” by Ayana Gray
The anticipated sequel to Beasts of Prey, sixteen-year-old indentured beastkeeper Koffi and seventeen-year-old warrior candidate Ekon will have to find their way back to each other as they face off against the god of death.
“The Sunbearer Trials” by Aiden Thomas
Transgender demigod Teo is unexpectedly selected for the Sunbearer Trials, a fierce competition among demigod heroes where the winner sacrifices the loser to Sol, their blood fueling the Sun Stones that protect Reino del Sol. Also available on Playaway.
Children’s
“Lupe Lopez: Rock Star Rules!” By E.E. Charlton-Trujillo
When Lupe Lopez struts through the doors of Hector P. Garcia Elementary in sunglasses with two taped-up Number 2 pencils--drumsticks, of course--poking from her pocket, her confidence is off the charts. All day, Lupe drums on desks, tables, and chairs while Ms. Quintanilla reminds her of school rules. Lupe has her own rules: 1) Don't listen to anyone. 2) Make lots of noise. Rataplan! 3) Have fans, not friends. But with her new teacher less than starstruck, and fans hard to come by, Lupe wonders if having friends is such a bad idea after all. Can it be that true star power means knowing when to share the spotlight?
“The One Who Loves You the Most” by Medina
Searching for their place in this world, 12-year-old Gabriela, who is dealing with depression and identity, finds the new year bringing them trans and queer friends and a YouTube channel that helps them find purpose in their journey.