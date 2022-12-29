The Sun Prairie Public Library, located at 1350 Linnerud Drive, has a wide variety of activities planned for January, 2023, ranging from an American Girl Tea Party to learning how to save energy in your home. This month’s adult events include:
Library Closed Monday, January 16
The library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The drive-thru book drops will remain open.
Children’s & Teen Services
Young Critics Book Club
Wednesday, Jan. 4 4 p.m. on Zoom
For those in 3rd-5th Grade. We each read our own book! After you’ve requested a book from the website, you’ll be invited to join an optional meeting on Zoom where we talk about the books!
Learn more on here: https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/young_critics_book_club
LEGO Club
Thursday, Jan. 12 2 p.m., Community Room
Build with the library’s LEGO collection! Bring your creativity, but leave your LEGOs at home! For school-age children only (Kindergarten—5th grade). Children can be left with the librarian as long as they are registered.
Register here: https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com/event/legor-club-3
Southern Wisconsin Sandhouse Crew Model Train Show
Saturday, Jan. 14, 9:30-4:45 p.m., Community Room
Sunday, Jan. 15, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Community Room
A model train show for all ages! Sun Prairie Public Library is excited to host the Southern Wisconsin Sandhouse Crew Modular Model Railroad Club. The Southern Wisconsin Sandhouse Crew is an H.O. Scale model railroad club with membership based in the Madison area. The Crew will display their train layout, answer questions, and talk about railroads all day!
Tea with T-Rex
Saturday, Jan. 21 10:30 a.m. or 2:30 p.m., Community Room
What happens when you invite T-Rex to a tea party? Let’s find out! A special storytime tea party with a unique visitor! All ages are welcome! A parent or other responsible adult must accompany their child and participate in the program. No registration.
Dress-up Tea Party
Tuesday, Jan. 24 11 a.m., Community Room
Wednesday, Jan. 25 3 p.m., Community Room
Enjoy fancy refreshments, an elegant craft and dazzling dress-up play! Adults and children alike are encouraged to wear fancy dress-up! For children ages 3-5 (no younger siblings), with an accompanying parent or adult. Maximum of 2 children per accompanying adult. Registration required—space is limited!
American Girl Tea Party
Friday, Jan. 27 2 p.m., Community Room
Bring your doll (of any type) for a special tea party! Enjoy special refreshments and activities from different time periods that represent different American Girls. Feel free to dress like your doll! Geared for children in Grades K through 5 (no younger siblings), with an accompanying parent or adult. Children older than 5th grade are also welcome to register and attend. Registration required—space is limited!
Small Fry Storytime
Monday, Jan. 30 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Small Fry Storytimes are 20-30 minutes long and are filled with 1-2 short books, songs, action rhymes and more! Some songs, stories and rhymes are repeated each week and new ones are gradually introduced. Grown-ups and big kids, please share in the fun too!
Little Kid Storytime
Tuesday, Jan. 31 9:30 a.m.
Little Kid Storytime is 25-30 minutes long and is filled with short books, songs, fingerplays, rhymes, puppets and more!
Tween Book Club
Wednesday, Jan. 18 4:30-5:15 p.m., Conference Room
Our Tween Book Club is intended for readers entering grades 6-9. We will discuss lighter topics than our Teen Book Club. For our January meeting we will discuss “Amari and the Great Game” by B.B. Alston. This is the second book of the series. We also recommend reading “Amari and the Night Brothers.” Copies of both books are available to check out at the Children’s desk.
Registration is required, please register on our Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com. Teens in 6th-12th grade are eligible to register. Questions, concerns, or if registration has already closed but the event has not yet happened, please email Melissa at mcarollo@sunlib.org.
Teen Board Gaming
Friday, Jan. 20 4-5:30 p.m., Conference Room
Play board games, Jackbox, Gartic Phone, and more! Registration is required, please register on our Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com. Teens in 6th-12th grade are eligible to register. Questions, concerns, or if registration has already closed but the event has not yet happened, please email Melissa at mcarollo@sunlib.org.
Teen Creativity Club
Friday, Jan. 10 4-5:30 p.m., Storytime Room
Join Melissa for Teen Creativity Club! The project for our Jan. 10 meeting will be book hedgehogs! Registration is required, please register on our Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com. Teens in 6th-12th grade are eligible to register. Questions, concerns, or if registration has already closed but the event has not yet happened, please email Melissa at mcarollo@sunlib.org.
Adult Services
Mindfulness in the Morning
Wednesdays, Jan. 4, 11, and 18, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Community Rom
A one-hour movement class where elements of mindfulness and movement intersect, led by Kyra Johnson, Founder & Executive Director of KLJ Movement! All identities, skill levels and capabilities are encouraged and welcomed. This is an invitation to get to know your community while learning more about dance, movement and mindfulness. A yoga mat is recommended but not required. Space is limited, registration required. Please register via the library’s Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com for each session you plan to attend.
Saving Energy in Your Home
Tuesday, Jan. 10, 6-7:30 p.m., Community Room
Understand your house as a system as we examine common sources of energy loss and how air sealing and insulation work together to improve energy efficiency and comfort. Also discuss simple upgrades you can take that are proven cost effective energy savers. This program is presented by Project Home, a local nonprofit that has been serving the community for more than 50 years, improving the quality and affordability of housing for low-to-moderate income residents in Dane and Green County, WI. Please register via the library’s Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com.
Book Clubs
Start the New Year off on a good note by joining a book club! The library has four book clubs for adults:
- Afternoon Book Club meets second Wednesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. in the Conference Room
- Eclectic Book Club meets third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Conference Room (In January, Eclectic Book Club meets on the fourth Monday)
- Evening Book Club meets fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Conference Room
- Urban SUN: Black Voices Book Club meets fourth Sunday of the month at 4 p.m., via Zoom
All book clubs are open to new members. Please visit the library’s website at www.sunlib.org or call the Information Desk (608-825-0702) for book selections and more information about book clubs.