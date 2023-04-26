The Sun Prairie Public Library, located at 1350 Linnerud Drive, has a wide variety of activities planned for May, 2023. This month’s events include:
Library Closed for Memorial Day
The library will be closed on Monday, May 29 for Memorial Day. The drive-thru book drops will remain open.
Children’s & Teen Services
Stories & StringsThursday, May 4 6:30-7:00 p.m., Community Room
Featuring Sun Prairie West High School’s Fiddle Club! Sun Prairie West High School’s Fiddle Club will play a variety of string instruments during this special Storytime! This Storytime will be held in the Community Room and all ages are welcome!
Adult Services
Poetry Discussion with Carrie Voigt SchonhoffMonday, May 8 6-7 p.m., Conference Room
Join us for an intimate and open discussion with Wisconsin poet Carrie Voigt Schonhoff about her book, “The End of the Beginning.” This collection of poems addresses the importance of healing, moving on, and being ready to face a new beginning, and will resonate deeply with readers from the Midwest and those that continue to face challenges but never stop dreaming.
Space is limited, registration required. Please register on our Events Calendar at www.sunprairie.librarymarket.com. Copies of the book are on hand at the Information Desk for those who have registered.
Singer/Songwriter SeriesTuesday, May 16 7-8 p.m., Community Room
Artists for the evening are Huan-Hua Chye and Steev baker. Doors will open at 6:30, with performances starting at 7 p.m.
Huan-Hua Chye is a singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who records and performs solo under the name miscellaneous owl, but also plays in bands including Gentle Brontosaurus, an indie pop five-piece based in Madison, and Vowl Sounds, a transatlantic dream pop recording project with a friend based in Matlock, England. She is active in various online songwriting communities such as February Album Writing Month, Songfight, and the PRF Monthly Tribute Series as well as playing regular tribute sets at events like Madison’s Freakin’ Halloweekend. Originally from Berkeley, California, she now lives in Madison with her husband and cat.
Steev baker has been performing as a singer/songwriter and musician in various incarnations at small and large venues all over Wisconsin since 1998. He is equally influenced by folk ballads, punk rock, and the hymns he grew up singing in church. Often accompanied by cello and noise guitar, Steev has performed at several local music festivals including Homegrown (West Bend, 2015), Water City Racket Fest (Oshkosh, 2019), Summerfest (Guitars for Vets stage, 2022), and Mile of Music (Appleton, 2021). He grew up in rural Wisconsin, but now lives in Madison and works at the Sun Prairie Public Library. Joining him for his set will be his long-time collaborator Emily Selk-Loper, a classically trained cellist from Oshkosh.
The artists may have CDs or other merchandise for sale. Please bring cash to support these local musicians! This series is generously funded by the Friends of the Sun Prairie Public Library.
Solving the Climate CrisisThursday, May 18 6-8 p.m., Library Community Room
Bob Lindmeier, who has been the face and voice of weather on Channel 27 brings his wealth of information and concern for the planet to this presentation. SPARC and the Sun Prairie Public Library are pleased to have him in Sun Prairie to give us his presentation and to hold a community conversation about how we are, and should in the future, address this crisis.
Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition (SPARC) is a grassroots information and action network which supports and promotes local involvement to move Sun Prairie and Wisconsin forward. To learn more, please visit: https://sunprairieaction.wordpress.com/
Please register on our Events Calendar at www.sunprairie.librarymarket.com if you would like an email reminder prior to this event.