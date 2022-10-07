Araceli Esparza of Midwest Mujeres is inviting Sun Prairie area Latinos to connect with the Sun Prairie Public Library through three free events on Wednesday evenings this October. Every program will feature resources, food and prizes to share.
October 12, 6-7:30 p.m. -- Family Night / Noche de Recursos will feature a bilingual story time and a resource fair.
October 19, 6-7:30 p.m. -- Women’s Wellness Night / Noche de Salude Para la Mujer will feature meditation with Roots4Change, a cancer survival story from Coach Melky and fitness with Robbi Domínguez.
October 26, 6-7:30 p.m. -- Day of the Dead / Dia de los Muertos invites the whole community to build a community altar, learn about the importance of this holiday and enjoy traditional foods.
These programs will be fun, engaging and a great way to connect to others in the community. They will also provide an opportunity for participants who might be new to the Sun Prairie Public Library to get tours and learn about the collection and services available, including Spanish language materials.
“We really want to make sure everyone feels invited and at home in the library,” said Erin Williams Hart, Head of Adult Services at Sun Prairie Public Library.
Research shows immigrant Latinos are less likely to use public libraries than other groups, including U.S. born Latinos. However, those who do use their libraries value the resource more than other populations. Latinos make up the largest ethnic minority in Dane County, representing 6.9% of the total population.
Araceli Esparza is a first-generation Latina and a sought-after speaker and consultant. Through her company Midwest Mujeres, she specializes in building community connections to support equity and inclusion.
“We had a different program series in mind at first, but pretty soon we realized there was a lot of work needed to build initial relationships,” Esparza said. “We hired community ambassadors to help us make those connections. We were also able to bring some really awesome Latina women to join us as guest presenters at these events.”
Latino Nights at the Sun Prairie Public library are free and open to the public.
This series is part of the Ripple Project, a year-long series of free humanities programs focused on equity in Dane County public libraries. The Ripple Project is an initiative of Beyond the Page. Learn more at www.beyondthepage.info/ripple-project.