Sun Prairie Public Library

The Sun Prairie Public Library is located at 1350 Linnerud Drive, across from Sheehan Park-West.

 Contributed

Araceli Esparza of Midwest Mujeres is inviting Sun Prairie area Latinos to connect with the Sun Prairie Public Library through three free events on Wednesday evenings this October. Every program will feature resources, food and prizes to share.

October 12, 6-7:30 p.m. -- Family Night / Noche de Recursos will feature a bilingual story time and a resource fair.

Tags