The Sun Prairie Public Library held an open house on March 11-12 for the community to learn more about its expansion plans.
The library will undergo construction in the spring of 2024 for expansion and remodeling that will cost approximately $19.5 million. The expansion will make the library 80% bigger than what it currently is.
According to the Sun Prairie Library Foundation, renovating and expanding the library will:
Reflect the rich diversity of the community;
- Provide more innovative and flexible spaces for modern public library services
- Expand the children’s areas with a larger storytime room, comfort room and sensory room
- Provide a distinct teen space
- Offer unique outdoor spaces
- Offer more community gathering and meeting spaces
- Provide additional study/discussion rooms
- Offer a new makerspace and creativity center with increased collaboration with the SP Media Center
- Incorporate sustainability features such as solar panels, microgrid system and electric vehicle charging stations
- Enable the Sun Prairie Public Library to meet the Dane County Library standards
- Serve the community for the next 20 years.
Sun Prairie Library Foundation President and former Library Director Tracy Herold said that community response has been very supportive.
“Most people who have questions or concerns are financially-related,” Herold said. “People have many questions about fundraising for the project, and we have a great FAQ page on the website that answers almost every question.”
Herold said the library foundation is responsible for fundraising $3.5 million towards the expansion. This includes opportunities to make five-year pledges or have naming rights to new spaces that will be available in the library.
In her support of the expansion, she added that since the library opened in 1999, the population of Sun Prairie has grown 80%, the same percentage the library plans to expand in order to provide services for all citizens in the community.
District 1 Alder Steve Stocker said at the open house he is excited about the sustainability initiatives that are planned in the expansion.
“As a part of the building part of the library board, I was pushing the green initiatives,” Stocker said. “If there is a major storm that takes the power out, the library is going to be the major epicenter for people to come to. It is going to have its own continuous power grid. This will be our central point of the city for emergencies.”
In addition, the library will be heated and cooled with geothermal and there will be a solar roof installed with a battery backup. The goal is to be 100% electric.
“We have such a creative staff here,” Stocker said. “A library from what it was when I was growing up has been totally reimagined to what it is today.”
He added how people can check out seeds to grow in a garden or check out sports equipment to try.
“The possibilities for what libraries can be have escalated into great opportunities for our citizens,” Stocker said.
Sun Prairie Library Director Svetha Hetzler said that the expansion will create larger spaces for programs and add additional quiet spaces and study rooms.
“We find that more people work in the library today because they are remote,” Hetzler said. “We want more spaces for them to be able to be productive while getting out of the house.”
Hetzler said that most of the criticism is surrounding the total cost of the project, but the majority of the community sees it as a long-term investment.
“If we don’t do this now then the library won’t be an appropriate service to the community and our community deserves better,” Hetzler said. “We have not kept pace with the expanding community population and schools. We are due for expansion.”
Other spaces added in the expansion include, atrium space for study and collaboration, a larger makerspace, outdoor porch and larger children’s and teen areas.
“Our makerspace will not only enhance what the media center does, but also provide creative play for children and adults,” Herold said. “We may have sewing machines, ovens, cooking services, a green screen, digital technology/equipment. There will be a lot of hands-on learning activities.”
To learn more about the library expansion project, visit https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/library_expansion.
“The best thing about libraries is that it protects intellectual freedom for all,” Hetzler said.