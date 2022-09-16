Sun Prairie Public Library

The Sun Prairie Public Library is located at 1350 Linnerud Drive just across Linnerud Drive from Sheehan Park-West.

The Sun Prairie Public Library is looking for the public’s help in developing a new three-year strategic plan.

The strategic plan will assist the library staff and trustees to develop an action plan and prioritize library projects for the coming three years. Keeping in mind unexpected trends and changes in the profession, the plan will be drafted to allow the library flexibility to adapt its offerings to best meet its goals.

