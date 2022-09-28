The Sun Prairie Public Library reached more than 3,000 children in its 2022 summer reading program. Out of the 3,037 participants, there were 1,867 finishers that completed the program and received their 2022 library yard sign according to Lynn Montague, Head of Youth Services.

“We didn’t know what to expect for 2022,” Montague said. “That makes planning very difficult. The numbers were higher this year than expected. To be back at 2019 levels was a pleasant surprise.”

