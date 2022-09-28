The Sun Prairie Public Library reached more than 3,000 children in its 2022 summer reading program. Out of the 3,037 participants, there were 1,867 finishers that completed the program and received their 2022 library yard sign according to Lynn Montague, Head of Youth Services.
“We didn’t know what to expect for 2022,” Montague said. “That makes planning very difficult. The numbers were higher this year than expected. To be back at 2019 levels was a pleasant surprise.”
It was the first year since 2019 that the library was able to offer all of its in-person events. There was an approximately 74% increase in participation from the previous year.
“Our best event was the kickoff by far,” Montague said. “We had almost 700 people. There was a party followed by a performer. We signed up hundreds of kids for the reading program that day.”
Montague added that more than 500 snow cones were consumed at the kickoff party.
Youth participation has nearly doubled from year-to-year since Montague took over youth services in 2006. Montague and the rest of the youth services staff are dedicated to making a difference in the lives of children in Sun Prairie.
“Having kids know that adults care about them in general and care about what they read is very important,” Montague said. “I have four kids myself and I see how much of a difference it makes when an adult other than your parents cares and shows an interest in what you’re reading. I know if I talk to a kid about it it goes a long way.”
After handing out the yard signs that read “a 2022 library champion lives here!” to all the children that complete the summer reading program, the staff seeks them out throughout the city.
“We try to hit every street in the school district,” Montague said. “We all spend about 3-4 weeks doing it. There were 1,867 finishers and we found 1,115 signs.”
Montague noted that she loves doing “random acts of library kindness.” Montague and two others on the staff mark the signs to recognize that they found them when they see one in a yard. The child can then come to the library to pick up a prize.
Montague shared the importance of getting children involved in library activities.
“It’s all about lifelong learning,” she said. “The library isn’t just books and reading. Our events are edutainment. You are learning something while you are having fun.”
She used Bubble Wonders, a traveling one-man bubble show who came to the library, as an example.
“Bubble Wonders is so great and has a story that ties in with his performance,” Montague said. “He learned his magic at the library. It shows you can learn whatever you want at the library. There’s always something for anyone at the library. The library is a place of community and we love to celebrate that.”
To cap off the summer season, the library held a pool party at the Sun Prairie Family Aquatic Center for children who completed the summer reading program. According to Montague there were 900 people in attendance.
There are many summer events that the library has to engage children in addition to the summer reading program. These activities included storytimes, tie-dying, hoop dance class, the Zoozort Mini Zoo, Ocean Odyssey and more.
Zoozort brought exotic animals like a skunk, a kookaburra and a python to the library for kids to experience. Ocean Odyssey gave children the opportunity to watch and touch sharks.
The youth summer reading program has different levels of reading, from toddlers to teens.
In addition, there’s a separate program for adults. Montague said that there were 350 adult participants in the adult summer reading program. The more an individual read, the more prizes they won.
As the city continues to grow and youth participation increases at the library, Montague said she wants the space to be a welcoming environment for all.
“Our mission is to work hard to try to address the imbalance that is sometimes present in our community,” she said. “We want everyone represented, whether it’s in books, music or performers. We want everyone in our community to feel supported and welcome here.”
She also works directly with the Sun Prairie Area School District, going into each classroom in the elementary schools. Montague said working with each class is much more effective than speaking to a large audience in an assembly.
“I think a lot of it is that connection you can make with kids,” Montague said. “You have to do something big and splashy to make an impact on kids. In a classroom of 20 kids I can talk for 10 minutes and catch their interest.”
In addition, Montague visited 10 different 4K sites totaling 26 classroom visits last school year. She was proud of that outreach because it’s important to give “each child a little bit of exposure.”
The library has an approved upcoming expansion project and Montague is excited for the improvements.
“It will give us more space,” she said, referring to the Children’s Area. “Our storytime room has been too small for long before the pandemic. It will have a lot of features that we wanted to have for a long time. We can make it a more accessible space with large programs.”
One of the biggest additions will be an amphitheater that will provide a more efficient outdoor space for large events.
“The amphitheater will be amazing. Having over 600 people sit on the ground is a bit rough,” Montague said. “Having that space will be great for things like the multicultural fair and for performances.”
Montague said the extra space will be necessary for the library because she already has to take books off the shelves to add new ones.
“There are nowhere to add shelves in the library,” Montague said. “The city has grown by over 10,000 people since I started here and the library hasn’t gotten any bigger.”
Visit the library website at https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/ to see scheduled upcoming events for all ages.