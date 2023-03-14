The Sun Prairie Public Library unveiled its vinyl collection to the public on March 6.
“When was the last time you dropped a needle on a vinyl record and listened to the hiss and crackle of the amplified grooves?,” Head of Access and Circulation Services Steev Baker asked. “It’s more common than you might think.”
According to Baker, in 2021, vinyl LPs outsold compact discs for the first time since 1988. Although most Americans prefer to stream their music through services like Spotify or Apple Music, the most purchased physical format in the nation for the past two years was the vinyl record. Over 43 million LPs were sold in 2022, with titles by Taylor Swift, Adele, Harry Styles and Tyler the Creator each selling tens of thousands of copies.
Funded by the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation, the initial record collection will contain 100 titles from throughout the history of popular music. Like the rest of the library’s music collection, the LPs concentrate on a deep and broad definition of pop music, from classic rock like The Beatles iconic “Revolver” to the multi-platinum-selling “Thriller” by Michael Jackson. Other LPs include freshly reissued 80s hip-hop albums by the Jungle Brothers and Missy Elliot and indie masterpieces by Neutral Milk Hotel, PJ Harvey and A Tribe Called Quest.
Albums can be checked out for two weeks and, like all other items in the library, have no daily overdue fees. New titles will be added monthly, so check out the collection in the LINKcat catalog or stop in to browse the bins.