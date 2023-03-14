Sun Prairie Public Library

The Sun Prairie Public Library at 1350 Linnerud Drive, across from Sheehan Park, is planning an expansion.

The Sun Prairie Public Library unveiled its vinyl collection to the public on March 6.

“When was the last time you dropped a needle on a vinyl record and listened to the hiss and crackle of the amplified grooves?,” Head of Access and Circulation Services Steev Baker asked. “It’s more common than you might think.”

