Sun Prairie resident and Mississippi Reading Roadmap Executive Director Andrew Hysell met with Mississippi Reading Roadmap State Director Taurean Morton to deliver essential supplies to tornado victims in Mississippi on Tuesday, March 28.

“A love of mine is working with early literacy,” Hysell said. “I’m involved with the Reading Roadmap nonprofit which provides science-based reading tutoring in afterschool, summer and family programs. We work with kids in low income communities who cannot otherwise afford tutoring services, but need extra help beyond school day instruction.”

