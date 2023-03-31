Mississippi Reading Roadmap Director Taurean Morton (left) and First Baptist Church of Flora Leader Lee Nutt (right) help distribute essential supplies to tornado victims at an old bar that had been turned into a depository.
Walnut Street homes destroyed in the March 24 tornado in Rolling Fork, Mississippi.
Contributed/Andrew Hysell
Sharky County Courthouse in Rolling Fork, Mississippi sustained significant damage from the tornado.
Contributed/Andrew Hysell
Sun Prairie resident and Mississippi Reading Roadmap Executive Director Andrew Hysell met with Mississippi Reading Roadmap State Director Taurean Morton to deliver essential supplies to tornado victims in Mississippi on Tuesday, March 28.
“A love of mine is working with early literacy,” Hysell said. “I’m involved with the Reading Roadmap nonprofit which provides science-based reading tutoring in afterschool, summer and family programs. We work with kids in low income communities who cannot otherwise afford tutoring services, but need extra help beyond school day instruction.”
The Mississippi Reading Roadmap works in Clarksdale and Leland public elementary schools and with the Bolivar Head Start Centers. These communities are located in the Mississippi Delta and just north of the area that was devastated by the Friday, March 24 tornado that killed at least 26 people.
Hysell said these programs are funded by a combination of federal education dollars and private funds from the Walton Family Foundation. “I was planning to be in the area, meeting with our literacy partners when this disaster hit,” Hysell said. “I feel fortunate that I had the chance to help, even if in a small way. With so much division among Americans these days, it’s inspiring to witness people coming together to selflessly help one another. It’s incredibly humanizing to see.”
Hysell and Morton donated supplies to the people affected in the immediate area, including water, food and disinfecting wipes.
“We brought down cases of water and Clorox wipes along with gummy snacks and granola bars,” Hysell said. “We saw damage in Silver City and the cleanup effort that is underway. Power crews were reconnecting power lines everywhere.”
According to the National Weather Service, the tornado that destroyed areas of the Mississippi Delta received a preliminary EF-4 rating and was on the ground for more than an hour.
Hysell said that as they drove to the outskirts of Rolling Fork in the Delta, they were stopped by a police barricade. They were let through along with others who were delivering supplies but turned many away.
“As we entered we began to see the destruction,” Hysell said. “It didn’t look like a town hit by a storm, but a town shelled by an invading army. Buildings were torn apart, roofs blown off, and vehicles were destroyed. We even saw semis flipped upside down. It really drove home how insane it must have been to have experienced this first hand.”
As of Tuesday when Hysell was there, there was still no power anywhere and clean up crews were focused on cutting up fallen trees and covering roofs. He noted that many houses were severely damaged and abandoned.
“We drove on to a meeting point for volunteers at an old bar that was organized by the First Baptist Church of Flora,” Hysell said. “There we unloaded and stacked donated items. We had a chance to see folks come in seeking aid. One woman was asking if they had flashlights. The volunteers were really excited that we had brought boxes of Clorox disinfecting wipes.”
Hysell added that although it’s good seeing all the volunteers helping to distribute supplies, the long-term aid needed to bring the town back will be significant.
“I saw a community receiving love from people all over the state of Mississippi and the United States,” Morton said. “We take care of one another here in the Delta and there was no question we were going to help our neighbors just to our south. We know they’d be there for us if roles were reversed.”