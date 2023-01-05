Sun Prairie resident John Wickert received an honorable mention for his 2022 entry into the annual Burlington Liars Club contest.
Wickert’s entry reads: “On Valentine’s Day I asked my wife whether she would like breakfast in bed. She said that would be very thoughtful so I pushed the bed out into the kitchen. Even went to the extra effort of making sure that she could reach both the stove and the refrigerator. I didn’t even get a ‘thank you’.”
The Burlington Liars Club runs a historic contest to determine who can tell the best lie. According to the Club’s president, Dennis Tully, the contest has been running for almost a century.
“Every year we get submissions from all over the world,” Tully said. “Some years we get a few hundred. We sit down around New Year’s Eve and pick the winning lie of the year.”
The top five entries are recognized, with the winner earning the title of “Liar of the Year” and receiving a certificate and badge. The four runner-ups receive an honorable mention and a certificate.
The 2022 winning lie came from Daniel B. Lohnis of Racine. It reads: “The list price of my new car was so high, I was able to use the cash back rebate to purchase my first home.”
As a former president of the Burlington Historical Society, Tully took over as president of the Liars Club 15 years ago to preserve the history of the Liars Club.
“One of the people in town started telling tall tales,” Tully said. “It became a competition to see who could tell the biggest fib.”
Wickert said he has followed the Burlington Liars Club for years, but never submitted an entry until this year.
“A few years ago I went to the club’s website and found that it has a record of all of the first place winners,” Wickert said. “In reading through the list, I found that the 2002 winner was one of my stories I’ve been telling that someone modified slightly and submitted. It got me thinking that maybe I should submit my own stories. I’m already working on the next one.”
Wickert credits his father for being known as a jokester and passing it down to him.
“During my working years I traveled throughout the State of Wisconsin and told a few stories in my travels,” Wickert said. “I think that humor can be found in some unusual places if you look for it.”