Sun Prairie resident John Wickert received an honorable mention for his 2022 entry into the annual Burlington Liars Club contest.

Wickert’s entry reads: “On Valentine’s Day I asked my wife whether she would like breakfast in bed. She said that would be very thoughtful so I pushed the bed out into the kitchen. Even went to the extra effort of making sure that she could reach both the stove and the refrigerator. I didn’t even get a ‘thank you’.”

