Miranda Fay Walker
Buy Now

Miranda Fay Walker

 Contributed/Miranda Fay

Sun Prairie resident and 2002 graduate Miranda Fay Walker is suffering from Stage 5 kidney failure and is looking for a kidney match as soon as possible.

Stage 5 is the worst stage of kidney failure and doctors have told her that she won’t make it more than a few months if she doesn’t receive a kidney transplant soon.

Tags