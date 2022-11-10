Bill Swanson
RIGHT: Bill Swanson in his Sun Prairie home with a photo of himself when he first enlisted in the Korean War back in 1952.

 Jeromey Hodsdon

Sun Prairie resident and Korean War Veteran Bill Swanson participated in the Badger Honor Flight on Oct. 11.

Swanson is a resident of Hyland Park Campus in Sun Prairie. The 91-year-old was just one of two Korean War veterans on the Oct. 11 Badger Honor Flight. The other 85 were all Vietnam veterans.

