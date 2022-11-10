Sun Prairie resident and Korean War Veteran Bill Swanson participated in the Badger Honor Flight on Oct. 11.
Swanson is a resident of Hyland Park Campus in Sun Prairie. The 91-year-old was just one of two Korean War veterans on the Oct. 11 Badger Honor Flight. The other 85 were all Vietnam veterans.
“I was surprised in that respect,” Swanson said. “We had a get together the previous day before we went and I found out we were both from Michigan.”
Swanson served as an intelligence specialist in the United States Air Force during the Korean War in 1952-55.
“I spent the first two years in Arizona and the next two I was in North Africa, specifically French Morocco,” Swanson said. “We planned missions on a layout of Russia. That was our main target.”
Swanson provided soldiers that were actively deployed with crucial information in order to survive.
“I had to report on what to do if your plane got shot,” Swanson said. “If people survived, I put out intel on how to get to friendly people and how to stay away from the enemies.”
In addition, Swanson also informed troops on the weather and how to stay away from wild animals.
Swanson’s son-in-law, Mitch Dalgleish, accompanied him on the Badger Honor Flight to Washington D.C. Both Dalgleish and Swanson were impressed by the amount of work and organization the volunteers put in to make the 18-hour day as smooth as possible.
“I was just fascinated with what went into providing such a thing,” Swanson said. “It was a great experience. I haven’t flown for a while before that and we got to fly first class.”
Swanson mentioned he was concerned about the trip because he knew that the Vietnam and Korean Memorials have been closed for remodeling recently, but he was able to see the new Korean War Memorial.
“For Bill, the Korean memorial was his favorite because the name plates were finished,” Dalgleish said. “He was able to find two name plates of the men that he enlisted with in Manistique, Michigan that didn’t make it back home.”
It was quite a surreal experience for Swanson to be able to find the name plates. He appreciated the slanted wall with the list of all the fallen veterans in the Korean War.
“Three guys I knew that I was friends with when we enlisted got killed,” Swanson said. “I found two of them on the plaque and took pictures with their names to share with their families.”
He recalled strong emotions that he felt when he found out that they died in the war.
Another unique experience for both Swanson and Dalgleish was the changing of the guard at the tomb of the unknown soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.
“It is such a great tradition to experience,” Dalgleish said.
The tomb of the unknown soldier is guarded by the most elite members of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as The Old Guard. The tomb is guarded 24 hours a day 365 days a year, and the changing of the guard takes place at the top of every hour (with the exception of every half hour from April 1 through Sept. 30).
They also visited the Vietnam Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, World War II memorial, Marine Corps War Memorial and the 9/11 Pentagon Memorial.
When the veterans arrived back at the Dane County Airport later that night, hundreds of families and friends gathered to welcome them home.
“It’s to show an appreciation of the time that he spent over there,” Dalgleish said. “It shows our country’s appreciation towards them with a welcoming party when they come back.”
Despite it being a late Tuesday night, Dalgleish said they had about 500 people there inside the Dane County Regional Airport welcoming them back.
“I was a bit overwhelmed,” Swanson said. “It seemed like a million people all through the airport. My daughter had a poster of me when I first enlisted. It was an experience I’ll never forget.”