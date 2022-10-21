Decorating yards with ghosts, zombies or witches is common this time of year, but most people don’t take Halloween decorations as seriously as Aaron Vokoun.
Going with a mad scientist theme this year, Vokoun has been building unique high-quality halloween decorations since January. He has successfully turned his yard on Silverado Drive in Sun Prairie into Dr. Frankenstein’s Laboratory.
“My son wanted me to do some sort of mad scientist thing,” Vokoun said. “I started in January getting ideas from taking some stuff I had from previous years and changing it a bit.”
Last year, Vokoun did a pirate theme, but he took the decorations one step further this year.
“I got this 12-foot skeleton at home depot and I wanted something to make it look like he was getting electrocuted,” Vokoun said. “I built these giant 10-foot tall generators with balls on top. I took two giant salad bowls from Ikea and screwed, pinned and taped them together. I added lights.”
He also used pool noodles and pinned them and strapped them together with stretch wrap and heated it up and painted it to look like a silver cable.
In addition to the 12-foot skeleton, other notable decorations include a Frankenstein monster chained to a board and a chalkboard full of formulas that Vokoun had painted on.
It’s safe to say that I sniffed a lot of paint fumes for sure,” Vokoun said. “I put in hundreds of hours to get this all together.”
He builds and stores most of it in his garage throughout the year. He gets asked a lot of questions from neighbors about what he is doing.
“I would be building this stuff in the garage, standing on top of the Frankenstein monster and people would look at me funny and ask what I’m doing,” Vokoun said.
He tries to get his “best bang for his buck,” but when all is said and done, he puts in thousands of dollars in these projects.
“I made all the fencing,” Vokoun said. “The columns are made out of wood and styrofoam insulation and then I used a hot iron to cut into them and put moss on them. The fence is all wood and PVC pipes that I used a heat gun on to make it look all bent and rusted.”
He added that it can be tough to find things that aren’t too expensive, but that can last in the rain and wind. He got the majority of the mad scientist decorations from Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist.
This is just his family’s second Halloween in Wisconsin after they previously lived in Chicago and Oklahoma, but the neighborhood already looks forward to what the decoration theme will be each year.
“The neighbors like it and of course the kids love it,” Vokoun said. “People asked us throughout the year what we were going to do and when the decorations were going up.”
Over the years, Vokoun learned the importance of good lighting and putting the decorations closer to the road so that more people can see them. He mentioned that lighting is even more important up here compared to when he lived in Oklahoma.
Voukon loves seeing all of the positive responses of people walking or driving by.
“It was really great last year during COVID-19 because people couldn’t get out and do anything,” Vokoun said. “People were walking around the neighborhood. We have people that walk from multiple blocks away or even bike over to come see the decorations.”
He added that they even had a new neighbor move in that used Vokoun’s house and decorations as a reference point and landmark for people to find their house.
Vokoun has a background in chemical engineering and is quite the builder and artist. He already has ideas for Halloween next year.
“My son River is seven and he’s really into Godzilla, so I might have to figure out a Godzilla theme for next year,” Vokoun said. “The idea of turning your yard into a theater set and coming home and being able to say, ‘hey I made that.’ It’s really fun to turn junk into something artistic.”