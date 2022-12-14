Sun Prairie resident Maddy Sturman was raised on a Navajo reservation in Northern New Mexico.
She recalls the long days she spent outside with her cousins along the rocky canyons and vast mountainsides. On Saturdays, her family traveled to a nearby flea market where artists sold traditional jewelry, pottery and paintings.
“Navajo is a very tight-knit, family culture,” Sturman said. “Life is simpler.”
The culture is alive and thriving, but like many other Indigenous cultures, the language is becoming endangered.
“I worry it could die out because a lot of the older people speak Navajo, but not the younger generations,” Sturman said.
According to The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) Atlas of the World’s Languages in Danger, the threat of extinction of Navajo is significant since “each year fewer and fewer Navajo children speak the language fluently.”
Sturman is trying to prevent that by utilizing the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses, jw.org.
The website is the most translated website in the world, providing content in more than 1,065 languages.
“Translating Indigenous languages is a labor of love for all those involved and for our organization,” said Robert Hendriks, the U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Our work is challenging and time-consuming, but our goal isn’t to make a profit. It’s to provide the Bible’s comforting message clearly and accurately to as many people as possible.”
Sturman witnessed the powerful effect having Bible-based translations available in Navajo had on her grandmother who still lives on a reservation.
“She would be brought to tears when she would see or hear it in her own language,” Sturman said. “It resonates very differently. It’s deepened my faith.”
