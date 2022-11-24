The Sun Prairie School Board voted to approve the change in the structure of student fees for the 2023-24 year at the Nov. 21 board meeting. This effort passed in order to help prevent low-income students and families from not being able to afford classes that pique student interest.

“All of our kids need to have the same access to classes they are interested in,” Board Governance Officer Tom Weber said. “We want kids in class. We know kids are learning when they're engaged. It’s important they all have this access.”

