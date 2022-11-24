The Sun Prairie School Board voted to approve the change in the structure of student fees for the 2023-24 year at the Nov. 21 board meeting. This effort passed in order to help prevent low-income students and families from not being able to afford classes that pique student interest.
“All of our kids need to have the same access to classes they are interested in,” Board Governance Officer Tom Weber said. “We want kids in class. We know kids are learning when they're engaged. It’s important they all have this access.”
Beginning in the 2023-24 school year, middle school students will be assessed a flat fee of $20 and high school students will be assessed a flat fee of $40. The updated fee amount was determined by finding the average amount a middle school student is currently charged ($32.37) and the average fee a high school student is currently charged ($80.20) to reduce and simplify the overall average fee.
Currently, each course varies in its cost to enroll. According to Director of Secondary Teaching, Learning and Equity Sarah Chaja-Clardy, most secondary courses with associated fees range from $5 to $35.
“Courses that typically have higher fees associated are in the fine arts and career and technical education fields,” Chaja-Clardy said. “Students and their families whose passions, talents and interests align with these career clusters are at a higher economic burden than other students who do not take a breadth of these types of classes.”
The following courses currently charge a fee that will not have a fee in future years under the new proposal:
6th Grade: Physical Education, Family and Consumer Science, Tech Ed, Art Fundamentals and Young Living
7th Grade: Physical Education, Family and Consumer Science, Tech Ed, Teens in Action, Art Discovery and Technology in Action
8th Grade: Physical Education, Lock fee, Art classes, Family & Consumer Science classes, Tech Ed and Managing Me
6th-8th Grade: Individual music shirt/uniform fees by individual performance music courses
High School: Music apparel, Physical Education, Lock fee, Biology class field trip, Art classes, Tech Ed classes, Family and Consumer Science classes, Architecture, Current Affairs and Home Construction
In total, 97 classes will have individual fees removed.
In addition, the board passed two new community action plans to continue collaborating with the Sun Prairie community to improve the quality of the school district. The first plan is to establish a committee of diverse community members called “Community Voices” to help provide the board with a broader perspective of community viewpoints.
According to Deputy Clerk Diana McFarland, this committee will meet quarterly to promote communication between the school district, school board and the community regarding future focused board policy level work.
“It’s our responsibility to encourage all voices to be heard,” McFarland said. “This will make sure that community voices are truly represented.”
The other action is to form a committee that will focus on Asset Based Community Development (ABCD).
“We want to figure out our needs in this school district and what are the resources available in the community and bring those together,” Board President Steve Schroder said. “Community schools does a lot of that already, but what we want to do is have this at a bigger scale, more organized and more structured. We know there are businesses, non-profits and individuals who want to help make the school district better for our kids. What this process will do is create a structure for that to happen.”
Schroeder and District Superintendent Brad Saron will co-chair this initiative.
Lastly, the school board took action in passing the Board of Canvassers certification of the Nov. 8 school referendum election results. The final results were 14,199 yes votes and 9,280 no votes.