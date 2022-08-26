Reichhoff Independent Hearing Officer
Nick Reichhoff advises the board about hiring independent hearing officers for student expulsion cases at the Aug. 22 Sun Prairie Area School District Board meeting.

 Jeromey Hodsdon

The Sun Prairie Area School District Board passed a 6-1 vote to hire independent hearing officers for student expulsion cases for the 2022-23 school year.

Previously, board members were responsible for conducting and attending expulsion hearings. A hearing had to have at least four of the seven board members present.

