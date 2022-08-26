The Sun Prairie Area School District Board passed a 6-1 vote to hire independent hearing officers for student expulsion cases for the 2022-23 school year.
Previously, board members were responsible for conducting and attending expulsion hearings. A hearing had to have at least four of the seven board members present.
“In this model, the School Board is relieved of the responsibility of conducting and attending expulsion proceedings,” Director of Student Policy and School Operations Nick Reichhoff said. “Expulsion orders are still approved by the Board, and modifications or reversals are allowed.”
As described by Reichhoff, an independent hearing officer is “an independent party that oversees and conducts all expulsion hearings for a school district.”
Reichhoff listed several positives to adapting this process.
“Use of a hearing officer also relieves concerns with scheduling since fewer people are needed to hold the hearing,” he said. “In 2021-22, about half of the hearings were attended by 6 or 7 Board members and half were attended by 4 or 5 Board members.”
He said that using a hearing officer offers more flexibility for the student and family to schedule a hearing since it’s just one person instead of an entire board. In addition, an independent hearing officer can be less intimidating to a student and their family rather than a panel of board members serving as judges. Ultimately, the board still gets the final say in the decision of the hearing.
“In the event that a hearing officer declines to expel a student, this decision is not reviewable by the board,” Reichhoff said. “If the hearing officer does expel an expulsion the board can improve it, deny it or modify it.”
Not everyone is in support of this decision however. Former School Board Candidate Lisa Goldsberry submitted a public comment and spoke in opposition to the decision at the meeting.
“I don’t understand the need to hire someone to do a job that has traditionally been the responsibility of the board,” Goldsberry said. “It feels like a way for the board to keep their hands clean while this district continues to participate in the school-to-prison pipeline with the number of expulsions we have each year.”
She stressed the importance of children and families having the right to have multiple people with multiple perspectives and backgrounds hearing the case and deciding their fate.
“In the court of law there are 12 jurors,” Goldsberry said. “By removing yourselves from the process, it feels like you are trying to remove yourself from the harm our current system causes our youth. I ask you to not step back but for once step up.”
Board Vice President Bryn Horton is serving as the school liaison, sitting in on interviews for hearing officer candidates.
“Having someone that is completely independent would make me feel a lot better about this process,” Horton said.
Her and other board members said how they felt uncomfortable at expulsion hearings over the past year and it was difficult for them to make a judgment.
Board Treasurer Latoya Holiday added that something needs to change and that the expulsion hearings have been some of the “most unpleasant experiences of my life.”
However, she was concerned about Goldsberry’s point of individual hearing officers not having cultural competence and equity.
Reichhoff responded by saying both candidates that have already been interviewed are student centered and are qualified to meet the district’s standards. Holiday said that it still doesn’t necessarily state that they have the vital cultural competence and the lens that is needed in these situations.
Reichhoff stated that individually, these two candidates don’t check all of their boxes as they are hoping for a bigger group of qualified candidates to choose from.
“I think they both have experience in working with diverse students and families,” Reichhoff said.
“I envisioned a wildly diverse group of attorneys that could bring a wide range of backgrounds and diversity. These two women who were on the list can make decisions and have the necessary legal knowledge.”
He added that these candidates will do an exceptional job, but one person just isn’t going to check all those boxes.
Governance Officer Tom Weber weighed in with his thoughts in support of hiring hearing officers.
“I’ve been at expulsion hearings for 11 years,” Weber said. “We’ve talked to other districts that do it. We want to have a pool that represents our student and family populations in the community.”
Weber also responded to Goldsberry’s comment about the board keeping their hands clean.
“An expulsion is a serious thing and it’s still something that we need to review and ultimately decide,” Weber said. “The board is not washing their hands here.”
Reichhoff said that many other school districts already use independent hearing officers, including Madison, Milwaukee, Kenosha, Janesville, Racine and Oshkosh.
The district is going to continue to search for qualified candidates to fill a diverse group of independent hearing officers. Board President Steve Schroeder noted that it takes time, because finding an attorney that specializes in education law and then has experience with expulsions is a narrow field.
I took this time to write down all the pros and all the cons to this proposal,” Board Member Diana McFarland said. “I came up with mostly pros and only a couple of cons.”
Some of her pros include that the switch to independent officers is cost neutral and the entire seven-member board has the opportunity to review it, rather than just the four or five members that show up to an expulsion hearing. She also mentions that it creates a safety net, with the hearing officer having to decide to expel and then the board having to approve it before a student is officially expelled.
The main con she has is that the board members won’t see and hear from the students and families first hand, and that experience is very educational to her. She hopes that the board will receive all of the information about the hearings and not just the recommendation from the hearing officer.
“I am convinced that this process is what’s best for our students and for our families,” Schroeder said.
Board Member Alwyn Foster was the only board member to vote against the independent hearing process.
“You don’t get widely diverse in one person,” Foster said. “I understand the timeframe, because legally you have to expel the kid within a certain amount of time. I did not make every expulsion hearing. The one’s I was at, I felt the discomfort, but I think that’s part of the job and part of the responsibility.”
He added that when people vote for them, this is what’s on the table and they expect board members to fulfill this duty.
Foster quoted the TV show Game of Thrones when referring to the board’s responsibility of hearing expulsion cases.
“The man who passes the sentence should swing the sword,” he said. “I think the same is true for us.
He said we could change the setup of the room to make it less uncomfortable and less intimidating for students and families.
Holiday wasn’t comfortable with the current pool of two people to choose from in terms of equity and cultural competence, but voted in support of hiring hearing officers because of the district’s commitment to building an equitable team to choose from, and because the board can revisit how they wish to proceed with expulsion hearings at any time through the year.