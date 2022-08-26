The Sun Prairie School Board honored 46th State Assembly Rep. Gary Hebl at its Aug. 22 meeting for his dedication and service to the Sun Prairie Area School District.
“Since 2017, Gary has been a vocal advocate for our schools as a member of the Assembly Committee on Education,” the proclamation reads. “Gary has worked throughout his career as a state legislator to author, co-author, sponsor, and pass bills that support the children, families, teachers, staff, and schools not just in Sun Prairie but throughout Wisconsin.”
Hebl is a Sun Prairie graduate and was inducted into the Wall of Success at the high school in 2015 for his nearly two decades of public service.
“Being in the legislator, my number one priority was always public education,” Hebl said. “I’ve been so blessed to represent the best school district in the state.”
The entire board was pleased with the commitment and sacrifices made by Hebl over the years.
“Your work is very much appreciated by the community and by the state,” Board President Steve Schroeder said. “In my opinion, there’s no one in the state that’s done more for students and schools than you.”
The board passed an unanimous vote to pass the $196.5 million preliminary budget for the 2022-23 school year. The budget was laid out and discussed in prior board meetings. According to Director of Business and Finance Phil Frei, the only new change is that property value was projected to increase 6% in prior estimates, but it is actually increasing 12-14%. This will cause the mill rate to be even lower. The $196.5 million budget was determined based on the following criteria:
$3.6M additional funding for 4 strategic budget items
$0 increase to the revenue limit amount
Projected enrollment decrease of 29 students
44.7 Full Time Equivalency staffing addition for strategic budget initiatives, grant funded positions, and the opening of Sun Prairie West High School
$121.0M General Fund budget
$22.6M of debt retirement
Uses $2.7M of approximate $5.0M of ESSER III dollars
The budget uses $4M of Fund Balance
In addition, the board passed a 5-2 vote to approve the 2022-23 Board of Education Legislative Agenda.
According to Board Vice President Bryn Horton, this is mainly an update of the 2021-22 legislative agenda.
“The only thing that I added for this year was to protect and support local decision-making by elected school board members in their districts and to challenge the foundational inequities in our system and support legislation that ensures that children feel safe and welcomed in our schools,” Horton said.
However, Board Treasurer Latoya Holiday voted against it because of item nine, stating to “freeze expansion of voucher and independent charter schools.”
Holiday stated that most of her career in education has been spent in the schools-choice space and she works for an independent charter program now.
“I’ve never in my career advocated against any type of school,” Holiday said. “I think there are issues in education that we need all hands on deck. I won’t advocate against folks trying to help kids.”
Board Member Alywn Foster also voted against the legislative agenda.
Director of Student Policy and School Operations Nick Reichhoff provided an annual report on the district’s safety and security scorecard. This highlighted the success the district accomplished in keepings students and staff as safe and healthy as possible as they returned in-person amidst a pandemic.
The report highlights areas of focus for the 2022-23 school year, including to continue efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on schools and expand staff understanding of active threat protocols, including rally points, evacuation sites, and reunification centers.
Also passed by the board was a resolution authorizing temporary borrowing in an amount not to exceed $11.4 million and a resolution in support of healthy school meals for all.