Hebl school board proclamation
Gary Hebl accepts his proclamation, read by Chandramathi Vemuri, honoring his years of public service at the Aug. 22 Sun Prairie Area School District Board meeting. 

 Jeromey Hodsdon

The Sun Prairie School Board honored 46th State Assembly Rep. Gary Hebl at its Aug. 22 meeting for his dedication and service to the Sun Prairie Area School District.

“Since 2017, Gary has been a vocal advocate for our schools as a member of the Assembly Committee on Education,” the proclamation reads. “Gary has worked throughout his career as a state legislator to author, co-author, sponsor, and pass bills that support the children, families, teachers, staff, and schools not just in Sun Prairie but throughout Wisconsin.”

