Joe Parisi attends Sun Prairie School Board meeting

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi attended the Aug. 8 Sun Prairie School Board meeting at the Sun Prairie Area School District Office, 501 S. Bird St., to praise the district’s environmental and energy efficiency initiatives.

 Chris Mertes/KSUN

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi led off the Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) Aug. 8 Board Meeting by discussing Dane County's progress in energy efficiency and how the school district is doing in its energy consumption.

“The Sun Prairie School District really stands out as champions for the work that you’re doing,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “You have won Climate Champion awards before and you’re a great example.”

