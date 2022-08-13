Dane County Executive Joe Parisi led off the Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) Aug. 8 Board Meeting by discussing Dane County’s progress in energy efficiency and how the school district is doing in its energy consumption.
“The Sun Prairie School District really stands out as champions for the work that you’re doing,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “You have won Climate Champion awards before and you’re a great example.”
Sun Prairie East High School and three elementary schools – Creekside, Meadow View and Token Springs – have been designated as Climate Champions by the county for leading locally on energy efficiency.
Parisi quoted the Office of Energy and Climate Change Leader who said, “Sun Prairie is the rockstar district in terms of energy savings at schools.”
He noted that Sun Prairie has a full-time energy sustainability manager, Kevin Splain, who actively manages energy use, and saves enough energy each year to pay his salary.
Parisi said that Dane County is projected to be on track for 100% renewable electricity by the end of 2023. The county will be the first in Wisconsin to achieve this and among only a handful of counties across the country.
As of Aug. 8, Dane County has 17 different solar arrays. Recent projects include a park and campground that is 90% solar powered and a nine-megawatt solar array that was activated in December, 2020. The solar array has saved more than $100,000 a year on their electricity bill.
They are beginning to build a solar array by the airport that is twice the size of the nine-megawatt array. Dane County’s long-term goal is to be carbon neutral by 2030.
“It makes me proud to be a resident of Dane County,” said Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder, who attended the meeting remotely.
Board wants Community Schools dataCommunity Schools Executive Director Jamie Racine gave her end of the year report to the board, noting all the events they held to improve the lives of students and their families in the community through equity, diversity and inclusion.
“We started a weekend wellness food pack program,” Racine said. “Since February, we’ve distributed over 1,000 weekend food packs serving over 3,000 children.”
Racine also mentioned they expanded to pre-schools and piloted the Saturday school program and started an adult program for people experiencing homelessness. Also, they are expanding to more schools in the next couple of years.
Board members said they were very appreciative of the work Racine and her site coordinators have done over the past decade. Sun Prairie is the first district in the state to commit to community schools.
“I am thrilled to see what Community Schools has done in the last 10 years,” Board Governance Officer Tom Weber said. “I was a supporter from the beginning.”
However, multiple members of the board agreed that Community Schools needs to show more data that supports student achievement.
“What are the gains that we are making for kids?” Weber asked. “We invest a lot of taxpayer dollars into that. I think we owe it to show some hard data.”
Schroeder suggested the idea of slowing down the expansion of community schools until the measurements of success are determined.
In reference to Racine’s presentation, Schroeder said he didn’t see anything on increasing student academic achievement.
“What is the academic impact?” Schroeder asked. “I would like you to focus on your three goals and measures that show if we are meeting those.”
In contrast, Board Vice President Bryn Horton said they don’t question the district about what they spend on equity and it should be the same for community schools.
“It’s important for us to get involved and not just sit here and ask for data,” Horton said.
She said just hearing the stories about community schools at events shows how much of an impact they are making on the lives of students and their families.
Board Treasurer Latoya Holiday pushed back on Horton’s comments, stating that she is on this board to question everything the district is doing.
“Tell me, give me more stories and information on how discipline is improving,” Holiday said. “That’s the kind of stuff we are looking for. I get that not everything is hard numbers, but I need a little more than what has been given so far.”
Concerns raised about end of free COVID-19 school mealsDirector of School Nutrition, Kathy Walker, gave an update on school nutrition programs.
“For two years during COVID-19, students have been offered a free lunch and free breakfast daily,” Walker said. “We had an increase overall of 42% over pre-COVID time two years ago. That was huge. We know there’s a lot of need out there.”
However, this upcoming school year the district will be going back to paid and reduced meal programs.
“We are now transitioning back to paid and free meals,” Walker said. “I feel like we’ve done a good job having families fill out the reduced meal plan.”
The district has a negative school meal balance of $4,428.14 as of May 26, 2022 due to all the free meals given during COVID-19.
The nutrition team has held many events and have been proactive to continue to reach as many eligible families for reduced plans as possible.
“We want to catch all those families that become eligible for free and reduced meals,” Walker said. “We mailed out to all families with free and reduced applications in three different languages. We have an online form and applications at all the schools.”
According to SPASD Assistant Superintendent of Operations, Janet Rosseter, the school nutrition program is a self-supported program that does not use taxpayer dollars. Walker noted there will be many new equipment purchases this year to update kitchens with effort towards equity and to enhance food quality.