The Sun Prairie Area School District Board of Education reviewed and approved that Operational Expectations OE10 and OE11 were in compliance at the board meeting Monday, Sept. 26 at Central Heights Middle School.

The distinct administration team found it was compliant in all 15 measures of OE10: Learning Environment/Discipline. OE10 states that “the superintendent shall establish and maintain a learning environment that is safe and a culture that is respectful and conducive to effective learning.”

Tags