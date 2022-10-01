The Sun Prairie Area School District Board of Education reviewed and approved that Operational Expectations OE10 and OE11 were in compliance at the board meeting Monday, Sept. 26 at Central Heights Middle School.
The distinct administration team found it was compliant in all 15 measures of OE10: Learning Environment/Discipline. OE10 states that “the superintendent shall establish and maintain a learning environment that is safe and a culture that is respectful and conducive to effective learning.”
Although these measures have been accurately met based on the operational expectation policy written by the school board in 2016, some members wished to see more.
“For me, safety is number one,” Board Deputy Clerk Diana McFarland said. “I don’t care if my kid is learning science if they’re not safe, so safety comes first for what we’re doing.”
McFarland was concerned about issues that she has heard about in schools that aren’t reflected in OE10.
“I hear about kids that are afraid to use the bathroom at the high school,” she said. “I go into buildings and hear that staff are feeling disrespected and I don’t see that represented anywhere in this report.”
She added that there feels like there is some disconnect and OE10 is missing some measures if these issues of safety are not being addressed.
Board Clerk Carol Albright also raised a question about seeing more information about OE10.2 measure number three, which states “the Director of Student Policy and School Operations will conduct an annual audit of behavioral incidents for proper coding and appropriate consequences based upon the behavioral matrix.”
Albright wanted to see the audit of behavioral incidents from the 2021-22 school year that was conducted, but not shared. Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning and Equity Stephanie Leonard-Witte said that it primarily wasn’t included in order to keep the names of the students confidential.
“The audit doesn’t have to list the names,” Albright said. “I don’t want names, I just want an overall assessment. I want to see data on the total number of cases we are dealing with.”
Board President Steve Schroeder addressed McFarland and Albright’s concerns and said “as we go through our policy review, we’ll add these to a list and collectively go over with Stephanie (Leonard-Witte), Brad (Saron) and Janet (Rossetter) in our monthly governance meetings.”
In addition, Board Treasurer Latoya Holiday agreed with Albright’s comment on wanting to see the audit for OE10.2. She also, wanted to see more of an overall scope in how the district is doing to combat discipline challenges in the school.
“I would love to look at the scope of the problem and see that things are decreasing just from a data perspective,” Holiday said. “Is it diminishing over time based on all of these resources and energy we are putting in to creating a culture of care and environment?”
Schroeder said that the board is taking all of these concerns into consideration and will address them when they revise OE10 and OE11 policies in the future.
“We’re learning and I appreciate the work the district does to keep students safe,” he said. “I do think it’s clear that we want to see some data points and there’s not a whole lot of data. I think OE10 and OE11 could be result policies. There’s a very different model that we have under this governance model.”
He added that he believes the community has the expectation that they want to see more and that seeing some site specific data would be more helpful..
OE11: Instructional Program states that “the superintendent shall maintain a program of instruction that offers relevant, engaging and innovative opportunities for all students to achieve at levels defined in the Board’s Student Results policies.”
According to Leonard-Witte, the district was in compliance with 27 of the 30 measurements.