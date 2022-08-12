The Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) Board voted 6-1 to enact the district’s proposal of a 4.7% professional educator wage increase of teacher’s base salary at the Aug. 8 meeting.
An impasse was declared In the Tuesday, Aug. 2 bargaining meeting between the Sun Prairie Education Association (SPEA) and the SPASD’s bargaining team as they failed to reach an agreement.
The school board ultimately decided to institute the district’s proposal. By adopting the proposal on Aug. 8, educators will be provided with their 2022-23 compensation increases in their first paychecks.
After much movement from the SPEA towards the district’s proposal, the board stuck with the original district proposal. Board members said the offer is the maximum increase in salary allowed.
However, the SPEA didn’t agree with that proposal and continued to try to get the district to move from that proposal. The school board listened to all SPEA proposals in multiple bargaining sessions, but under the board’s interpretation of base wages, the 4.7% was the most the board could offer.
“Our teachers are different than any of our other employment groups,” Board Governance Officer Tom Weber said. “We are limited in this process to two things: talking about base wages and what those wages are up to CPI-U. That is what we as a board put on the table. We are not allowed to go above that.”
Weber and other members of the board agreed that the board did not want to take on any legal risk by going higher than the 4.7% proposal.
However, one school board member, Alwyn Foster, voted against enacting the district’s proposal.
In an interview after the meeting, Foster said the district and board continue to brainstorm how to get teachers hired, but don’t want to compensate them enough.
“We’re almost taunting people,” Foster said during the interview. “Money is the number one thing to get teachers to come to the district and stay. If you want partnership, you have to be equal partners.”
Foster said he understands there are limitations, but said he doesn’t appreciate the way the situation has been handled.
“I hope moving forward we can reconcile the feelings that educators feel,” Foster said during the meeting before the board voted. “We are not opponents, but co collaborators to build a future for the young kids in the community.”
SPASD Director of Human Resources, Chris Sadler, recently sent out a letter to all Sun Prairie professional educators.
“The Board of Education plans to honor the past and future hard work of the Professional Educator Compensation Committee in establishing and improving our professional educator compensation model,” Sadler wrote in the letter.
Sadler referenced having to comply with federal and state law, including the Municipal Employment Relations Act (MERA) which was amended by 2011 Wisconsin Acts 10 and 32.
“We are a school district that is very pro-teacher,” Board of Education President Steve Schroeder said.
The board president added the district has done “a lot” for teachers in the last decade, such as opening a district employee wellness clinic with the City of Sun Prairie, and having a five-year lock on health insurance rates.
Schroeder noted that including compensation pay, teachers are actually getting an average of 5% increase, higher than the maximum 4.7% allowed CPI-U.
A portion of the joint statement the SPEA and the SPASD published last week:
“The district will reconvene the Professional Educator Compensation Committee, which will include SPEA leadership and other educators, in addition to Board members and Administrators. As has occurred in prior years, the committee will study the district’s professional educator compensation structure, related Employee Handbook provisions, and fringe benefits available to the district’s educators. Professional educator voices are important to ensure that any potential compensation structure revisions are responsive to the values of our educators, while also meeting district needs and obligations. It is our expectation that this committee will meet during the 2022-23 school year and present recommendations to the board to help the district remain competitive in the labor market in order to attract and retain quality educators.”