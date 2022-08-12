The Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) Board voted 6-1 to enact the district’s proposal of a 4.7% professional educator wage increase of teacher’s base salary at the Aug. 8 meeting.

An impasse was declared In the Tuesday, Aug. 2 bargaining meeting between the Sun Prairie Education Association (SPEA) and the SPASD’s bargaining team as they failed to reach an agreement.

