A Sun Prairie eighth-grade student has won an educational European Cruise as a part of AAA — The Auto Club Group’s (ACG) Discovery Crew Travel Contest.
The student was identified as Trevor K. in AAA’s press release. Three other students from Wisconsin joined him on the cruise that took place in March. Each of the 60 winners across the country brought a chaperone and flew out to Amsterdam, before sailing together on an AmaWaterways river cruise through Belgium and the Netherlands. AAA partnered with AmaWaterways and Allianz Global Assistance to provide the river cruise, flights, travel insurance and money for passports.
This is the second time AAA — ACG hosted this contest, with the first in 2019. This contest was open to all eighth graders throughout the 14 states that AAA — ACG serves. The students won the contest by answering three essay questions and submitting a selfie showing their passion for travel.
“We were amazed by the passionate responses from the many students who expressed their interest in going on this trip,” Vice President of Travel for AAA — ACG Debbie Haas said. “The winners chosen are different in many ways, but each shares a similar enthusiasm for travel. The students who attended the previous trip called this a life-changing experience, so we are excited to share this opportunity with another group of people.”
During the trip, students followed a custom-designed itinerary with ports of call and shore excursions focused on learning about local history, art, science, nature and food. Besides sampling local cuisine and visiting historic landmarks like the Anne Frank House, students enjoyed tours that allowed them to live out their passion for travel, like riding bicycles near the world-famous Holland windmills. On a more personal level, they will meet students at two different schools to see what life is like as an eighth grader in Belgium and the Netherlands.
