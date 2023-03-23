A Sun Prairie eighth-grade student has won an educational European Cruise as a part of AAA — The Auto Club Group’s (ACG) Discovery Crew Travel Contest.

The student was identified as Trevor K. in AAA’s press release. Three other students from Wisconsin joined him on the cruise that took place in March. Each of the 60 winners across the country brought a chaperone and flew out to Amsterdam, before sailing together on an AmaWaterways river cruise through Belgium and the Netherlands. AAA partnered with AmaWaterways and Allianz Global Assistance to provide the river cruise, flights, travel insurance and money for passports.

