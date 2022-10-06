The Sun Prairie Area School District is one of 13 Wisconsin school district competing for cash prizes in energy efficiency.
Focus on Energy and the Wisconsin K-12 Energy Education Program (KEEP) are helping students get excited about responsible energy use. Renew Our Schools is a fun, energy-conservation competition giving students the opportunity to learn key energy concepts while making behavioral changes reducing energy consumption.
Students and staff will use an energy monitoring system (eGauge) to track electricity use and discover the impact of no-cost actions to conserve energy. Top earning schools are eligible to receive a cash prize.
Focus on Energy and KEEP will support schools during the competition by:
• Providing on-site guidance to help students learn how to perform an energy audit.
• Offering a toolkit including hands-on devices, lesson plans and suggested school energy actions.
• Contributing helpful resources and recommendations along the way.
"More Wisconsin schools are starting to bring STEM-based curricula into the classroom," said Heather Feigum, Program Manager with Focus on Energy. "Encouraging students of all ages to investigate how electricity is used at home or in the classroom will go a long way in creating future generations that use energy more sustainably."
In addition to Sun Prairie, the 12 other school districts participating are Cedarburg, Marathon, Menomonie Area, Mishicot, Mondovi, Northland Pines, Oconomowoc, Parkview, Rice Lake, Rosholt, Sheboygan, and Waupun.
The competition runs October 3 to November 11, 2022. Follow along with each school's success on the Focus on Energy and KEEP Facebook pages:
Schools interested in increasing teamwork and sustainability in their district should consider enrolling in the Spring 2023 competition January 30 to March 6, 2023. Focus on Energy and KEEP will be sponsoring 15 schools, saving them up to $1,200 in participation costs. Applications are accepted until Oct. 31, 2022. Visit focusonenergy.com/programs/k-12-schools to learn more and fill out an interest form.